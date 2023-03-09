New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/ATK): On the occasion of women's day, the multi-talented actor-producer Neha Dhupia retweeted a video inspiring women to express their style regardless of the judgemental voices they hear from people at large. She said "'Freedom to express my style just the way I like it! Love it! Truly relatable and simply empowering. You go girls!" as she shared the video here.

Her tweet inspired many to express their views on twitter as 1900+ people poured their comments making #CelebratewithMands trend on twitter for over an hour.

The video was produced by Marks & Spencer India as an initiative to motivate women to silence the external voices with their style and wear what they want when they want. Several influencers joined the campaign re-sharing the content over social media.

You too can participate by sharing your comments on Instagram or twitter.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

