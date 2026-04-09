VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9: As India's construction and infrastructure ecosystem enters a phase of accelerated growth and rising complexity, Unbound Mumbai 2026 is set to bring a sharper, execution-focused dialogue to the forefront. Scheduled at The Leela Mumbai, the event is part of the global Unbound 2026 World Tour and is positioned as a strategic convergence of industry leadership, technology innovation, and applied learning.

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Powered by Bluebeam, a core brand within the Nemetschek Group portfolio, the Mumbai edition underscores Nemetschek's expanding commitment to India as a high-priority growth market. The initiative aligns with the group's broader mandate to enable digital transformation across the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) lifecycle through connected, intelligent and interoperable solutions.

At its core, Unbound Mumbai aims to move the industry narrative beyond intent and into execution. With increasing pressure on timelines, cost efficiency and cross-stakeholder coordination, Indian AEC players are actively re-evaluating traditional workflows. The event will spotlight how AI-enabled platforms and data-driven collaboration models are unlocking measurable gains across project planning, design coordination and on-site delivery.

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Usman Shuja, CEO of Bluebeam, emphasized the urgency of this shift, stating, "The AEC industry is undergoing a structural reset where digital is no longer an enabler, it is the backbone of how projects are delivered. Through Unbound, we are creating a high-impact platform for professionals to translate innovation into real-world outcomes. India stands out as a market where the scale of opportunity is matched by the pace of adoption, making it critical for us to engage deeply and locally."

The Mumbai leg is designed as a tightly curated, high-value engagement, combining global best practices with India-specific use cases. The format integrates leadership perspectives, practitioner-led insights and hands-on exposure to evolving technologies, ensuring that participants leave with actionable frameworks rather than abstract concepts.

From a group-level perspective, the initiative is closely linked to Nemetschek's long-term strategy of strengthening its India presence and enabling ecosystem-wide collaboration.

Yves Padrines, CEO of the Nemetschek Group, "India is rapidly emerging as a global benchmark for infrastructure-led growth, and with that comes a clear need to harness data, AI, and open standards for smarter, more connected project delivery. Our focus is on empowering this transition with open and intelligent digital ecosystems that turn information into actionable insights, more efficient collaboration, and more sustainable outcomes across the entire asset lifecycle. Unbound Mumbai reflects our commitment to bringing global AI-driven innovation closer to local stakeholders and to accelerating industry-wide transformation in India and far beyond."

With Nemetschek India playing an increasingly strategic role in bridging global capabilities with local market dynamics, Unbound Mumbai is expected to act as a catalyst for deeper industry alignment. The platform is not positioned as a standalone event, but as part of a sustained effort to reimagine how projects are conceptualized, executed and scaled in a digitally integrated environment.

About Bluebeam

Bluebeam is the leading provider of digital productivity and collaboration solutions for industries that design and build our world. Since 2002, Bluebeam has made desktop, mobile and cloud-based solutions for paperless workflows that improve project communication and streamline processes across the entire project lifecycle. Trusted by over 4 million users in more than 160 countries, Bluebeam's solutions empower professionals to make their mark, adapt to change, and deliver projects successfully. Headquartered in Pasadena, CA, Bluebeam has offices globally and is part of the Nemetschek Group.

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a leading global vertical software and AI provider driving the digital transformation of the AEC/O and media industries. With our deep domain expertise and intelligent, connected software solutions, we enable customers to turn data into real-time insights and smarter decisions throughout the entire lifecycle of buildings and infrastructure from ideation through planning, visualization, construction, operation, and renovation. Our AI-powered technologies and open standards approach boost productivity, collaboration, and sustainability for architects, engineers, contractors, building operators, and creative professionals. More than 7 million users worldwide rely on our customer-centric, human-led AI solutions. Founded by Professor Georg Nemetschek in 1963, today we employ over 4,000 experts globally and are ISO 27001-certified, underlining our strong commitment to data security and trustworthy digital innovation.

The Nemetschek Group, listed in the MDAX and TecDAX since 1999, achieved a revenue of EUR 1.19 billion and an EBITDA of EUR 371.1 million in 2025.

For more information, please visit: www.nemetschek.in

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