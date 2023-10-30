NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 30: NeoNiche Integrated Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a global full-service marketing agency based out of India and Singapore, has made it to the ranks of India's top 200 companies with global business potential as per Forbes India. The announcement was made at Forbes India's first Chapter of "D Globalist Entrepreneur Mobility Summit (DGEMS)" 2023 held at New Delhi's Taj Palace on October 27, 2023.

The summit brought together entrepreneurs, investors, and government officials from around the world to discuss the latest trends and challenges in global business.

Coming on the heels of NeoNiche setting up its first offshore office in Singapore, Valay Lakdawala, Co-Founder and Director - Client Relations, NeoNiche, said, "Recognition by Forbes as one of the Select 200 underscores our strategic intent: to not merely build a company, but to craft a global legacy. Every step we take is with the ambition to bridge markets and shape the future on a global scale. Here's to our world vision!"

Prateek Kumar, Founder and CEO said, "We are honoured to be selected as an Extrepreneur by Forbes India and D Globalist. This recognition is a validation of our hard work and progressive approach as we move toward a borderless approach of doing business both in India and abroad. We believe this will add further impetus to our promise to deliver the best-in-class solutions with great ease of doing business to our Indian and Global customers."

Ashish Sedani, Director - Client Relations and Experiential Deliveries, NeoNiche said, "NeoNiche is a shining example of Indian entrepreneurial spirit. And this recognition by Forbes India adds an even greater momentum to our growth trajectory, which has now moved out of India's borders."

NeoNiche Integrated Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is a multi-award winning full-services agency with over 10 years of proven experience in providing digital and phygital B2B marketing solutions to its clients. The company provides a range of services, including event management, brand activation, integrated marketing, creative services, digital marketing, MICE, technical solutions, and production management. The company is also diversifying into developing its own marketing software.

D Globalist is a global business mobility accelerator with a worldwide network of professionals. The company helps businesses expand their operations into new markets by providing them with a range of services, including market research, business advisory, legal and taxation advisory, and mobility services. D Globalist's mission is to help businesses "go global" and achieve their full potential.

For more information, please visit neoniche.com.

