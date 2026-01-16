NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 16: Netrack, a trusted provider of data center infrastructure and rack solutions for over two decades, reaffirms its commitment to deliver reliable, scalable, and customer-focused offerings, now further strengthened by the backing of Legrand's global ecosystem.

Netrack is now equipped to offer greater value and deeper support to customers navigating an increasingly complex digital landscape. This alignment ensures the same trusted performance and service consistency Netrack is known for, with the added advantage of access to proven, future-ready solutions.

Putting customers first with an expanded and integrated offering

What this means for customers:

Wider access to integrated, future-ready infrastructure solutions

Netrack now brings customers a broader selection of solutions across power, distribution, monitoring, containment, and cable management enabling seamless integration across diverse data center environments.

Smarter, scalable offerings for evolving digital demands

From high-density racks and containment to end-to-end power and connectivity solutions engineered for cloud, enterprise, colocation, and edge environments.

End-to-end support rooted in expertise, responsiveness, and long-term value

Combining Netrack's deep engineering capabilities with the extended knowledge base and solution ecosystem of its global network ensures customers receive sustained performance and responsive support throughout the lifecycle.

Strengthening readiness for the next era of data centers

As AI, cloud scalability, and sustainability reshape data center infrastructure, Netrack is prepared to meet rising demands with a unified, future-ready approach built on:

* High reliability and uptime* Modular, scalable design* Energy-efficient performance* Application-ready engineering* Lifecycle-oriented support

These capabilities ensure customers can scale, adapt, and modernize with confidence while retaining the dependable partnership they have always had with Netrack.

Identity and website refresh reflecting a sharper, future-aligned direction

As part of this strengthened positioning, Netrack has also introduced a refreshed visual identity and an updated website experience.

These updates reflect the clarity, precision, and forward-thinking approach that guide Netrack's solutions and service.

The new website provides improved navigation, access to product insights, technical documentation, and real-world application resources, ensuring customers can make informed decisions with ease.

Leadership Quote (Optional)

"With Legrand's global ecosystem, Netrack is now equipped to deliver even greater value through an expanded and integrated portfolio. What remains unchanged is our commitment to trusted performance, reliability, and customer focus. Our refreshed identity and enhanced digital experience reflect a stronger, future-ready Netrack that customers can continue to rely on."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)