Chennai, Tamil Nadu, [India], August 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Neuberg Diagnostics, India's fourth-largest diagnostics lab chain, today announced that it has roped in ace cricketer, MS Dhoni, as a brand ambassador for the next two years. He will advocate for Neuberg's health and wellness campaign and convey its efforts towards empowering every citizen with better and affordable healthcare.

MS Dhoni, Former India Skipper and Captain of Chennai Super Kings, said, "The leaders at Neuberg are committed to providing affordable healthcare across India, and that really struck me. It is a promising brand, and it's a pleasure to be associated with the team and their various programs aimed at providing access to quality and affordable healthcare. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, they have taken up the campaign to raise awareness about health and wellness across age groups. I personally feel that these efforts are important and deserve to be advocated."

Aishwarya Vasudevan, Group Chief Operating Officer, Neuberg Diagnostics, said, "At Neuberg Diagnostics, every action we have taken has been inspired by the company's Vision to make world class diagnostic services accessible and affordable to all. Over the last few years, we have been successful in introducing innovative solutions and ensuring its access to millions.

Our next milestone is to spread the message of getting Proactive with health rather than Reactive. In line with this, we have curated our awareness campaign on health and wellness. To catapult the reach of this campaign, we could not have found a better suited role model than MS Dhoni.

With MS Dhoni as our health Ambassador, we will encourage the use of preventive healthcare services, engaging people across age groups and geographies. We are honoured to have him onboard as our Partner to drive this Initiative."

On the back of growing footprints, the company has been seeing robust growth. In a matter of four years of its inception, with a presence in three continents, the company ended its FY21 with revenues of Rs. 800 crore, and on back of its differentiated offerings, it is aiming to close FY22 with revenues of Rs. 1000 crore. In an ongoing year, the company plans to set up more than 200 labs and 3000 collection centers, located across the world. Dhoni will also enable the company to generate brand recall in newer markets across India as a brand ambassador.

The company will soon release Dhoni's campaign on all media platforms, including television, print, outdoor, and digital.

