New At Nykaa: The Only Event All Beauty Enthusiasts Need To Be At This Month! Tickets are NOW

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18: Buckle up, beauty lovers--Nykaa is about to drop something so exciting, your makeup bag won't know what hit it! Introducing "New at Nykaa", an exclusive, ticketed event where the hottest beauty launches take center stage. This isn't just an event; it's your pass to all the latest and greatest, giving you first dibs on the latest innovations, exclusive perks, and experiences that will have you raving for weeks.

If you're the type who lives for new beauty trends, loves being the first to know, and is always on the hunt for the next big thing, then "New at Nykaa" is your ultimate beauty playground. With early access to the most anticipated product drops and handpicked experiences, this event is ready to change the way we celebrate beauty.

So, circle January 23rd on your calendar and get ready for the beauty event of the year--trust us, you'll want to be there!

What to Expect at "New at Nykaa"

- Best of Nykaa products - Discover the latest and greatest from Nykaa Cosmetics, Kay Beauty, Nykaa Wanderlust, Nykaa Naturals, Nykaa Wanderlust, and Moi from the iconic House of Nykaa.

- Preview to New Launches: Get your hands on and shop the latest products from House of Nykaa brands.

-"New at Nykaa" Goodie Bag: Take home a curated selection of beauty must-haves worth INR 4,000.

- Get a chance to meet your favourite influencers: Meet your favorite beauty influencers for tips and inspiration.

- Access to the Nykaa Army: Get up close and personal with the faces behind your favorite beauty brand.

- Experiences: Expect fun and immersive experiences to make your day even more special.

- Try It, Love It, Buy It: Shop all your favourites instantly at the event!

When & Where

- Date: 23rd January 2025

- Time: 5 PM onwards

- Venue: Late Checkout, Lower Parel, Mumbai

- Tickets: INR 750/-

Tickets Are Live - Book Now!

Don't wait! Tickets are now LIVE. Spaces are limited, so secure your spot today to ensure you don't miss out on this celebration of beauty, exclusivity, and innovation.

ABOUT NYKAA AND NYKAA HOUSE OF BRANDS

At Nykaa, we share one vision: to bring inspiration and joy to people everywhere, every day. Born from a desire to make beauty a mainstream choice, the Nykaa journey began in 2012 as a digital-first, consumer-tech beauty company. Falguni Nayar's entrepreneurial leap with Nykaa tapped into an underserved beauty retail market, disrupting the ecosystem and putting India in the global spotlight. Today, Nykaa has expanded its offerings to include fashion and B2B, launching platforms such as Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa Man, and Nykaa Superstore. Over the years, Nykaa has steadily captured the hearts of consumers, serving 37 million customers through both its online platforms and 210 offline destinations, while building loyal communities through engaging and educational content.

Nykaa continues to build its house of brands with a sharp focus on innovation and consumer delight. Nykaa Cosmetics, Kay Beauty, Nykaa Naturals, and Nykaa Wanderlust, Moi by Nykaa alongside celebrated fashion labels such as Nykd by Nykaa, 20 Dresses, RSVP, Gajra Gang, and Pipa Bella, have become household names, consistently delivering inspiration and high-performing products to consumers.

Nykaa's unwavering commitment to authenticity and customer-centricity has cemented its position as the retailer of choice for international brands looking to enter the Indian market. With Nykaa's Global Store, a gateway to some of the world's most coveted brands, the company harnesses its powerful supply chain and marketing expertise to create a flawless shopping experience. Trusted by renowned global names like Charlotte Tilbury, Elf Cosmetics, Urban Decay, Foot Locker, Revolve, and Cider, Nykaa has empowered these iconic brands to connect with Indian consumers and make a lasting impact in the market.

Nykaa has been recognized with prestigious accolades, including a place in the TIME100 Most Influential Companies List and the Isidoro Alvarez Lifetime Achievement Medal at the World Retail Congress in Barcelona. Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO, has also won personal honors such as EY Entrepreneur of the Year and Power Businesswoman by Forbes Asia.

