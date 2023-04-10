New Time Records' 'OK Report' Song featuring Jessica Choudhary gets a five star review by The Update India

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI/GPRC): The Update India, a leading news and awareness website in India, is thrilled to announce the 5 star review of the latest Punjabi pop single, "Ok Report," featuring the talented Jessica Choudhary. The song is released under the label New Time Records and has already become a sensation among the youth. Here is the 5 star review of OK Report ft. Jessica Choudhary:

"Ok Report" is a refreshing song that brings a unique approach to the conventional tone of Punjabi pop music. Jessica Choudhary has played a significant role in ensuring that the song touches the hearts of millions of Punjabi natives both on the mainland and overseas. On and off-camera, she has contributed to setting the benchmark for the industry.

The song is set in the background of college days, providing a dose of nostalgia for our younger years. From student elections to gedi-shedi, the authentic vibe with music compliments the video perfectly. Jessica Choudhary is seen playing the role of a college's "Sohni Mutiyaar," slaying with her looks in every frame. Her chemistry with the young model and actor Amardeep Phogat makes it a visual treat for the audience.

Director Arsh Wander has done an excellent job of setting and amplifying the song's aura. The experimental but highly appealing retro dance moves perfectly blended into the modern environment give you an overwhelming feeling of reverence.

The production of "Ok Report" has been produced under New Label Records, owned by Jessica Choudhary. She emphasizes bringing fresh perspectives and new ideas that will provide a magical experience to the audience.

"Ok Report" is a truly upbeat and dulcet song that deserves to be in your playlist. With the background singers Gurlej Akhtar and Jagg Sidhu creating an ambiance, you wouldn't want to get out of. The song is a game-changer and a must-listen for all Punjabi pop lovers.

The Update India Official Review Of Song Ok Report ft. Jessica Choudhary is out now!

