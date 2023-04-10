The Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match saw one of the best run chases in the history of the Indian Premier as GT batter, Rinku Singh, pulled off a heist that saw KKR winning the match by three wickets to register their second win of the 2023 IPL campaign. En route to his match-winning 48-run knock, many cricket fans around the world saw Rinku pulling off a run chase that was similar to that of Virat Kohli’s epic match-turning knock that saw India registering a historic win against Pakistan during the 2022 ICC Men’s T20I World Cup in Australia last year. 'Bas Bhagwaan ka Chamatkar Tha!' Rinku Singh Reacts After Ranveer Singh Praises Him for His Match-Winning Knock in GT vs KKR IPL 2023 Match (See Post).

In a nail-biting contest that went to the wire, India’s chase master, Virat Kohli hit a match-winning knock of 82 from 53 balls that helped India reach a challenging target of 160. After losing early wickets, it looked like that the match was slipping away from India, however, with the presence of Kohli, India reached home safely.

Rinku Singh Compared to Virat Kohli

"Virat Kohli's 82* vs pak motivated me to chase down 48 runs from 18 balls " - Rinku Singh #GTvKKR pic.twitter.com/a1QKNEQKXF — Shamsi (MSH) (@ShamsiHaidri) April 9, 2023

Nevertheless, the fans found an eerie similarity between India’s run chase against Pakistan and KKR’s run chase against Gujarat. In both the cases, the side that was chasing required 48 runs to win from the last three overs. During India’s clash against Pakistan, Kohli scored 24 runs, smashing three fours and back-to-back sixes on the trot off Pakistan pacer, Haris Rauf’s bowling in the deciding over. The former Indians captain whacked a six in the last over also off Mohammad Nawaz’s bowling before taking a single that helped India chase down the target. 'Class Act!' Twitterati in Awe of Kolkata Knight Riders After KKR Share Heartwarming Message for Yash Dayal.

Coming to the match between GT and KKR, Rinku Singh had to be patient in the 18th over while facing Mohammed Shami’s bowling before releasing his arms in the next over, wherein he smacked 10 runs, including a four and six. Requiring 28 from five balls, the left-handed batter turned on his accelerator mode as he piled up 30 runs that included five consecutive sixes off Yash Dayal’s bowling.

