New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI/Heylin Spark): NewRobos is an online Robotics & Coding ed-tech platform for kids. It offers a real coding experience with an engaging curriculum and training to help children learn through activities.

There's a huge gap in quality education in the coding and robotics field for children. To bridge this knowledge gap and prepare kids for today's world, NewRobos was incubated.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 20 Pro To Be Launched in India Today; Check Expected Price, Features & Specifications.

Being an online academy for kids, the platform offers them an opportunity to explore and exhibit their creative side. The Internet era is demanding and kids must be concept-trained to help them understand the technology. NewRobos create a perfect ambiance to motivate the students to learn and ideate.

NewRobos imparts knowledge through courses such as app development, coding foundation, robotics, and artificial intelligence. Gaurav Rawal, the Founder, and CEO of NewRobos believes that children are the hope for a structured and better society.

Also Read | Brie Larson Birthday Special: From Room to Avengers Endgame, 5 Best Films of the Oscar Winner Ranked by IMDb.

He was fascinated by the delivery of S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths) education during his time in Australia. He realized that there's a huge gap in the Indian education system in the field of coding and robotics.

He plunged into it and curated concepts that would help kids learn difficult concepts through fun and hands-on diverse activities.

Backed up by a team of professionals, NewRobos focuses on the practical implementation of S.T.E.M. education through Robotics & Coding, with the New Education Policy emphasizing the importance of introducing coding to students at a younger age, NewRobos practically teaches difficult STEM concepts.

The team strongly believes that a strong robotics curriculum can help the students compete globally and shape their thinking processes. Whether it is about communication, expressing ideas, enhancing individual skills, or working in a team, the kids must be well-trained when they are younger, this is possible with the help of experts who understand that every child is unique and needs a different teaching approach.

NewRobos offers affordable Robotics & Coding Classes such that they can be accessed by a wide range of students across India. The programs are designed to stimulate creativity, problem-solving skills and academic performance.

The courses are meant for Grade 1 to Grade 12 students. Each course is unique and sure to bring the best out of the children. It's time to prepare the children for the 21st-century fast-moving workforce.

For a better understanding of the course, visit https://www.newrobos.com/

This story is provided by Heylin Spark. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Heylin Spark)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)