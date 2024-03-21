PRNewswire

El Marques [Mexico], March 21: Nexteer Automotive held a groundbreaking ceremony recently for its new Mexico Technical Center (MXTC), which will expand the company's local engineering capabilities to improve responsiveness, efficiency and quality for OEM customers in Mexico.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Marco Antonio del Prete, Secretary of Sustainable Development of the State of Queretaro; Juan Manuel Guerrero Palma, Head of Sustainable Development of El Marques on behalf of Claudia Martinez, Interim Major of El Marques Queretaro; Eric Lugo, Director of Employment of Queretaro on behalf of Liliana San Martin, Head of Education of Queretaro; Carlos Contreras, Head of Universidad Politecnica de Queretaro on behalf of Martha Elena Obregon, Head of Education of Queretaro; as well as several Nexteer executives including: Robin Milavec, President, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Board Director; Herve Boyer, Senior Vice President, Global Chief Operating Officer and North America Division President; Steven Harris, Vice President of Global Engineering; and Abiel Villareal, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Mexico.

"Nexteer's new, state-of-the-art Mexico Technical Center supports our strategy for creating a diversified and balanced approach across our products, customers and footprint by expanding our engineering capabilities to more effectively and efficiently serve our OEM customers' needs in Mexico," said Milavec. "The Mexico Technical Center will serve as the hub of engineering activity for Nexteer Mexico by providing local engineering support for customers, including prototyping, product validation, testing and vehicle systems integration."

About Mexico Technical Center (MXTC)

Nexteer's MXTC will be located in Parque Industrial Finsa II in El Marques, Queretaro. The new 8,350 m2 MXTC facility will feature:

* Electric Power Steering (EPS) & steering column innovation & technical support

* Pre-production prototype capabilities

* Product validation capabilities

* Vehicle integration & testing capabilities

* Office areas for customer support services & business functions

"Nexteer is grateful for the support of Marco Antonio del Prete, the Secretary of Sustainable Development of Queretaro, and the Queretaro Automotive Cluster on the expansion of our new Mexico Technical Center. Their support will enable Nexteer to construct this facility, provide opportunities for talented professionals and offer access to a skilled workforce within close proximity to our customers and suppliers," said Villareal.

The new facility is expected to be completed in 2026. The company anticipates that the expanded MXTC will create more than 350 new jobs by the end of 2026.

About Nexteer

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative product and technology portfolio includes electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems and software solutions. The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends - including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility - for more than 60 customers around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China including BYD, Chery, Great Wall, Geely, Xpeng and others. www.nexteer.com

