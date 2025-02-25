PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 25: In an effort to strengthen the connection between youth and the Indian Armed Forces, NextGenInnov8, in collaboration with the Defense Force League (DFL), is proud to announce the launch of the Know Your Army National Quiz competition. This nationwide initiative was officially launched at the Param Veerangana - Mission Shakti ceremony, held on February 16, 2025, at the Pimpri Chinchwad Science Park. The ceremony, which celebrated the remarkable contributions of women to India's defense and social progress, also marked the unveiling of this national-level quiz that aims to increase awareness of the Indian Army among students.

Hon'ble Lt. Gen. Nirbhay Sharma, former Governor of Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh, who was the chief guest at the ceremony, launched the Know Your Army initiative in front of a distinguished audience that included dignitaries such as Dr. Arvind Natu, a senior scientist from IISER and Germany's Order of Merit Awardee, among others. Mr. Naresh Golla (Founder, Defense Force League), Ex-Commando Raghunath Sawant, Subedar Major Yashwant Mahadik, among other esteemed participants, also took part in the launch of Know Your Army Quiz.

Lt. Gen. Sharma expressed his strong support for the quiz, emphasizing the importance of educating the youth about the sacrifices and valor of India's armed forces. "Understanding the sacrifices made by our soldiers is crucial for fostering national pride. The Know Your Army quiz is a fantastic initiative to connect our youth with the history, values, contributions and heroism of our defense forces, and I urge students and schools to take part in this inspiring initiative," said Lt. Gen. Sharma.

The Know Your Army quiz will be conducted across three levels on BrainPulses Quizzing platform, allowing students from across India to participate and test their knowledge of the Indian Army's history, operations, and contributions to national security.

Know Your Army Quiz Structure and Objectives

The quiz aims to engage students from Class 8 to 10 (school-level participants), and will be held in three phases to ensure maximum participation and engagement:

1. Phase 1: Online Awareness & Screening Round (Round 1)

* A national-level online quiz will be hosted, providing students with an interactive and engaging way to learn about the Indian Army.

* The online quiz will cover a broad range of topics, from the history of the Army to its current operations and contributions to national security.

2. Phase 2: Regional Semi-Finals (Round 2)

* The top students from the online round will qualify for regional semi-finals, where they will compete in defense-related knowledge challenges.

* Students from all four zones--North, South, East, and West India--will participate in this phase, with the top 20 students from Round 1 advancing to Round 2.

* From this pool, 8 finalists will be selected to compete in the grand finale.

3. Phase 3: Offline Grand Finale (Round 3)

* The final round of the quiz will take place offline in a live, interactive event with an audience of over 200 attendees. The 8 finalists will compete for the top three positions, with monetary prizes, trophies, and sponsorship gifts to be awarded to the winners.

* The grand finale will feature a panel of experts who will serve as jury members and evaluate the finalists' performances.

About the Know Your Army Quiz

The Know Your Army initiative is more than just a quiz; it is an educational movement designed to inspire students to appreciate the sacrifices of India's soldiers and understand the importance of the defense forces in national security. Through this quiz, NextGenInnov8 and its partners--Defense Force League, ASM Group of Institutes, and BrainPulses--are working together to instill a sense of patriotism and national pride in young minds.

Aditi Pachpande, Co-founder of NextGenInnov8, spoke passionately about the motivation behind the quiz during the event. "Today's generation is more connected than ever--with the world at our fingertips. But somewhere in this digital age, we are losing touch with something crucial--the incredible work our Indian Defense Forces do for us every single day. How many of us truly understand the sacrifices, the courage, and the unwavering dedication of our soldiers?" Aditi said. She went on to explain the aim of the Know Your Army quiz: "This quiz isn't just about answering questions; it's about rediscovering what patriotism really means in today's world. Through this quiz on the BrainPulses platform, students will get a chance to test their knowledge, challenge themselves, and develop a newfound respect for those who serve our country."

Dr. Sandeep Pachpande, Chairman, ASM Group of Institutes and Founder, NextGenInnov8, also emphasized the importance of the initiative: "At NextGenInnov8, we believe that initiatives like the Know Your Army quiz are critical in shaping the future generation of leaders. By engaging students in learning about our defense forces, we not only educate them about the history and heroism of the Indian Army but also instill in them the values of courage, sacrifice, and responsibility."

The Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred upon Smt. Pratibha Patil, the first female President of India, for her extraordinary leadership. The event was also an opportunity to honor exceptional individuals who have contributed significantly to India's growth. Dr. Asha Pachpande, Management Trustee and Secretary of ASM Group of Institutes, was one of the awardees who received the Medal of Honor for her contributions to education and social welfare. These recognitions were part of the larger ceremony celebrating women's contributions to India's progress, and they added to the significance of the quiz launch.

The Road Ahead

As the Know Your Army quiz progresses through the three levels, NextGenInnov8, along with its partners, expects a high level of engagement and participation from schools, students, and educators across the country. The quiz aims to reach a wide audience, not just those with a direct interest in defense, but anyone who is passionate about learning more about India's history and the sacrifices made by our soldiers.

The quiz is part of a larger movement to create awareness about the Indian Defense Services, and NextGenInnov8 is excited to see the positive impact it will have on students across the country. By offering a platform for learning, competition, and recognition, the Know Your Army quiz will help students engage with the history and values of their country in a way that is both informative and inspiring.

About NextGenInnov8

Founded in 2019, NextGenInnov8 is dedicated to empowering young leaders through innovation-driven education. Through initiatives like Know Your Army, the organization is dedicated to inspiring youth to become responsible, informed citizens who contribute to the growth and success of their nation. The company's key initiatives include:

* Innovation Clubs - Programs designed to develop critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills.

* Training Programs - Hands-on learning in entrepreneurship, design thinking, and sustainability, offered in collaboration with global institutions like Harvard Student Agencies (HSA).

* BrainPulses Quizzing Platform - A cutting-edge platform that makes learning engaging and interactive.

www.nextgeninnov8.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2627136/Know_Your_Army_Quiz_NextGenInnov8.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2621205/5170353/NextGenInnov8_Logo.jpg

