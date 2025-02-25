WPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: In the match number ten of the Women’s Premier League 2025 Delhi Capitals Women take on Gujarat Giants Women. Both Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants are languishing at the bottom half of the WPL 2025 points table. DC-W, who are on fourth spot, have played four matches and have won two. Last-placed GG-W, on the other hand, have played three matches and won just one. Meanwhile for DC-W vs GG-W live streaming online and TV telecast details you can scroll down. Super Over in WPL 2025! Women's Premier League Sees One-Over Eliminator For the First Time After Scores Tied in RCB-W vs UPW-W Clash.

This will be the first meeting in this season between these two sides. In their last outing Delhi Capitals Women lost to UP Warriorz and now will be eyeing to bounce back. Gujarat Giants Women too come into the match with a defeat in their previous encounter. The Ash Gardner-led side lost to Mumbai Indians Women in their last match.

When is DC-W vs GG-W Match in WPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Giants WPL (Women's Premier League) 2025 on Tuesday, February 25. The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Cricket Stadium and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 match viewing options below. Ellyse Perry Surpasses Meg Lanning to Become Highest Run-Scorer in Women's Premier League, Achieves Feat During RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Match.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of DC-W vs GG-W Match in WPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the WPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports channels and Sports18 Khel TV channel. For Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of DC-W vs GG-W Match in WPL 2025?

JioHotstar, the new streaming platform as a result of the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star, will provide WPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website for free, as stated in Star Sports' social media handles.

