Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI/SRV): The students of NIEM The Institute of Event Management organized - a grand function at the Royal Lake Resort and Banquet.

The response they received was wonderful and the two events followed all the COVID safety rules.

Further, the show motivated students to organize more events and create a buzz. The show was organized under the guidance of Dr Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla, Dr Karna Upadhyay, Pradnya Chaitanya and Gokul Menon. Special thanks to Pranay Gangwal, Manish Rajpal, Nihal Saxena, Pinkle Mehta, Parth Salvi, Divya Chhabaria, Anand Kamathe, Ashish Wankhede, Ketan Maske, Akshay Patil, Resham Dhawas, Kiran Jadhav, Yash Shah, Dinesh Malpani, Sudeep Shah, Rajas Diwakar and RohaanJakkulwar. the alumni of NIEM for their selfless support.

The College Idol was judged by Rutuja Junnarkar and Upasana Terence Anthony. Mr. and Ms. University was judged by Ashwini Aher, Sushmita Thakare Padale, RutujaJunnarkar, Sandeep Dharma, Terence Anthony, and Chetan Agarwal.

Trisha Mohonty and Kaustubh Bhosale were declared as the winners for College Idol. SanikaMutekar and Kumar Samindar won the first runner-up, whereas Shreya Pawse and Kunal Patil won the second runner-up.

Atharv Raj Bhosale and MahekShivnanni won the Mr. and Ms. University Titles respectively. Mayuresh Joshi and Chetna Gawali won the first runner-up, whereas Swapnil Waidande and SrushtiLokhande won the second runner-up.

Subcategory winners for MMU were Mr. Photogenic - Praneet Dhumbare, Ms. Photogenic - Aishwarya Malani, Ms. Smile - Sohini Dutta, Mr. Robust - Balraj Pasiya Singh, Ms. Ten - Rutuja Patil, Audience Choice - TanishqPokharna and Shivani Patade.

Sister Lucy from Meher, Darshan Somani, Upasana Joseph, Shreyans Sanghvi, Rishabh Agarwal from Royal Reelz, Swapnee lRanjane from Posh Academy, Sanket and Shilpa from Sash, Salman Inamdar, Saniya Inanmdar, Pritam Jagtap and Mahima and Riya from Alamoda were felicitated for their continuous support for the event. MMU contestants were trained by the extremely creative team of Terence Anthony, Sandeep Dharma and Chetan Agarwal who transformed ordinary aspiring young boys and girls into the most elegant contestants.

NIEM takes this opportunity to thank all the sponsors, Royal Lake Banquets and Resort, Fashion Choreography by: Sandeep Dharma's Runway House, Dance Partner: Trinity School of Performing Arts, Hair and Make-up Partners: Posh Academy, Sound & Light: Dwarika Light and Sound, Wardrobe Collections: Sash by Sanket - Shilpa, Production Setup: M K LED Wall, Balraj and Salman Production, Bandhan by Darshan Somani, Genesis.inc, Photo Shoot Partner: Photography by Jitesh Patil, Event Image and Filming Partner: Royal Reelz, Print Partner: Pooja Copiers, Gift Partner: Glamour School of Modelling, Imparavel Events, Aspire India, Mavericus Events, Gatha Events, Our Vision, and Corwed Events, Audition Venue Partner: Vishnukrupa Hall, Styling Partner: Alamoda by Mahima and Riya, Artist Management: Fine Artz by Bandhan, Digital Media Partner: Punekar News for their support.

Supriya Tamhane, Jui Suhas Tamhane, Anil Shah, Karl Mascarenes, Abhineet Shah, Chaitali Bhagia, Dr Balkrishna Chaitanya, Millind Kawade, Chirag Sangani, Rahim Sir, Amol Sir, Sherlyn Ma'am and Mangesh Pol from Meher graced their presence at the event.

The show was enhanced by the students of NIEM who gave a mesmerizing performance. There were special performances by students of DMAX Dance Studio. The show which was hosted by Hugo D'Souza, and DJ Abhishek was the official Disco Jockey. The sleekness and the pace of the show has increased the expectations for the next season.

NIEM is an institution for event management that gives its students, a practical training opportunity on Live Events like Pune Festival, Filmfare, IPL, Pro Kabaddi, Destination Weddings, Sunburn, Supersonic, various live concerts, corporate events and many more.

Their objective is to shape the students into individuals that can run an event independently by providing them with enough practice and opportunities. Furthermore, NIEM makes sure that the students get an opportunity to work as an intern in various companies all across India.

The institute organizes events all over India. They believe in putting together a team that can manage, help with, and organize any event under any circumstances with the right ideas. NIEM is recognized as Asia's First Event Management Institute and offers various courses for making a career in the event management field.

All the winners will be representing, Pune at the All India Finale on 11 January 2022 in Mumbai wherein they would be trained by David Whitbread, Mickey Mehta, Sandesh Mayekar, Mihir Sutaria, Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla, Terence Anthony and Upasana Terence Anthony.

For more details, visit: https://www.niemindia.com/

