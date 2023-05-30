New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday chaired the second meeting of the apex monitoring authority of the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT).

The meeting, which saw participation from 16 states, was also attended by Union minister Piyush Goyal and Sarbananda Sonowalm besides senior officials from various ministries.

Also Read | Vidya Balan Loves Her Sarees and We Are Not Complaining.

They reviewed the progress of projects under the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust. It aims to create greenfield smart industrial cities with sustainable and tech-enabled services.

NICDIT is within the overall framework of the PMGatiShakti National Master Plan. National Master Plan is an approach that enables integrated and synchronised implementation of projects.

Also Read | OnlyFans Star Bella Thorne Is Now ENGAGED to Producer Mark Emms! Bride-to-be’s Pics Are Going Viral.

It was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 13, 2021, with a vision to break departmental silos in government and institutionalize holistic planning for stakeholders across major infrastructure projects and increase efficiency

During the meeting, Sitharaman emphasised the importance of FIRE -- freight corridors, industrial corridors, railways and expressways -- to ignite industrialisation and economic development further to make India a developed nation by 2047 - the country's 100th year of Independence.

Finance Minister urged that there should be no politicisation of economic development and that all states should work collectively as 'Team India'.

She also sought the support of the states to resolve the issues in operationalising the industrial corridors such as expediting land acquisition, among others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)