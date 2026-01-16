VMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 16: On the occasion of the 13th Resolution Day of Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (Nishad Party), a grand celebration was held at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Auditorium, Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University. The event brought together distinguished leaders and dignitaries, reaffirming the growing role of the Nishad community in shaping India's democratic and developmental journey.

The gathering was graced by Hon'ble Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Kiren Rijiju; Hon'ble Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya and Shri Brajesh Pathak; Hon'ble National President of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Cabinet Minister, Shri Om Prakash Rajbhar; Hon'ble Transport Minister, Shri Dayashankar Singh; Hon'ble Coordinator of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), Shri Abhishek Verma; Hon'ble Leader of the House, Nishad Party, Shri Ramesh Singh; officials of Apna Dal (S); and dedicated workers and office-bearers of the Nishad Party.

Address by Dr. Sanjay Nishad, National President, Nishad Party & Cabinet Minister, Government of Uttar Pradesh

Dr. Sanjay Nishad recalled his historic pledge at Shringverpur Dham in 2013 to uplift the fisher community and ensure their rightful place in governance. He emphasized that the Nishad community is a force of empowerment, not merely a vote bank, and has demonstrated its ability to shape governments and policies.

Highlighting the government's commitment, Dr. Nishad praised the *Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, under which ₹41,500 crore has been allocated for fishers in the last 11 years. He credited the Hon'ble Prime Minister for initiatives such as the **Blue Revolution, PM Fisher Accident Insurance Scheme, and Kisan Credit Card for fisheries*, which have transformed livelihoods.

At the state level, he outlined progressive schemes including the *Chief Minister Matsya Sampada Yojana, Nishad Raj Boat Scheme, Mata Suketa Cage Culture Scheme (for women), Aeration Scheme, and Fisher Welfare Fund*, which provide financial assistance for education, healthcare, marriage, and disaster relief.

Address by Shri Om Prakash Rajbhar, National President, SBSP & Cabinet Minister Shri Rajbhar expressed gratitude to Dr. Sanjay Nishad for elevating the community from traditional occupations to positions of leadership. He emphasized that the partnership between Nishad Party and SBSP ensures that no government can be formed without their support, underscoring the community's growing influence in Uttar Pradesh's political landscape.

Address by Shri Abhishek Verma, Coordinator, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) Shri Verma welcomed the Nishad Party's expansion and described Dr. Sanjay Nishad as a descendant of Lord Ram's closest ally, symbolizing the inseparable bond between Ram Rajya and the Nishad community. He invited the Nishad Party to strengthen its presence in Maharashtra with full support from Shiv Sena.

Address by Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh Shri Maurya described the NDA alliance as a "beautiful bouquet" of diverse communities united for development. He highlighted the *Developed India Vision 2047*, ensuring dignity and opportunity for all, and praised the ongoing development of Shringverpur Dham, including statues of Lord Ram and Maharaja Guhraraj Nishad. He affirmed that the BJP-Nishad Party alliance has consistently delivered victories and will continue to do so.

Address by Shri Dayashankar Singh, Transport Minister, Uttar Pradesh Shri Singh emphasized the historic friendship between Lord Ram and Maharaja Guhraraj Nishad as the foundation of the Nishad Party's alliance with the BJP. He expressed confidence that the fisher community will continue to support development initiatives across states, including Bihar and Bengal.

Address by Shri Brajesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh Shri Pathak praised Dr. Sanjay Nishad's tireless efforts for the fisher community, calling the Nishad Party the largest representative of marginalized groups in Uttar Pradesh. He reaffirmed that Nishad friendship is integral to the idea of Ram Rajya and predicted a strong NDA performance in upcoming elections.

Address by Shri Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Shri Rijiju described Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal as one of the most meaningful party names he has encountered. He emphasized that the BJP-Nishad Party alliance is a "family alliance," united by shared values of inclusivity and empowerment. He assured full support from Delhi and highlighted the leading role of OBC and SC-ST communities in nation-building.

