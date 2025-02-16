New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, has been honoured with the prestigious Governor's Citation by Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey in recognition of her visionary leadership and exceptional contributions to society.

Reliance Foundation said in a social media post on X that the citation commended Nita Ambani for her transformative impact in areas such as education, healthcare, sports, arts, culture, and women's empowerment, benefiting millions of lives in India and globally.

https://x.com/ril_foundation/status/1891019765151395985"Our Founder Chairperson Nita Ambani was conferred with the prestigious Governor's Citation by the Hon'ble Maura Healey, Governor of Massachusetts, recognising her as a visionary leader, compassionate philanthropist, and true global changemaker," Reliance Foundation added in the post.

The ceremony marked a momentous occasion for Nita Ambani, who chose to celebrate the recognition by wearing a magnificent handwoven Shikargah Banarasi saree.

A true testament to Indian craftsmanship, the saree showcased the intricate Kadwa weaving technique and the traditional Konya design, further highlighting her commitment to promoting India's rich artistic heritage on the global stage.

"A proud moment of global recognition, wrapped in the timeless elegance of Indian tradition," the post added. Nita Ambani has emerged as one of the most influential voices of India on the world stage, playing a vital role in showcasing India's soft power and bringing the best of India to the world and the best of the world to India in the fields of arts, crafts, culture, sports, education, and healthcare.

She has helped present an India that is confident and increasingly relevant to the world, not just with its modernity and growth, but also by being anchored in deep values and traditions, with the central message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - the world is one big family. (ANI)

