Agra, February 16: In an unusual case handled by UP police, a 25-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged foot fetish, involving secretly photographing women’s feet or offering money for such images. The investigation was launched after a woman lodged a complaint at the Hathras cyber crime police station on February 1. She accused Deepak Sharma of pressuring her via social media to send pictures of her feet.

The accused admitted to having a foot fetish during questioning, according to police. He allegedly targeted women online, demanding pictures of their feet and resorting to threats when denied. A search of his mobile phone uncovered more than 1,000 images of women's feet. Foot Fetish and Foot Job: Know More About This Sexual Desire That Is Very Popular on Porn Websites (Watch Video).

The accused reportedly reached out to the complainant on Snapchat, a platform where messages disappear after being read, by sending her a friend request on October 24 last year. Hathras SP Chiranjiv Nath Sinha told TOI that what began as casual chats soon escalated when Sharma started making inappropriate comments and asking for photos of her feet. Women Earns Her Own Christmas Gift Cashing on Foot Fetish! Sells Pictures and Videos of Her Feet to Random Strangers Online!

After she refused, he allegedly offered money, and when she continued to deny his requests, he threatened to kill her and leak their conversations online. Using technical intelligence, police tracked down Deepak Sharma and arrested him near Ruheri Tiraha in Hathras on Thursday.

Sharma has been charged under Section 66D of the IT Act for cheating by impersonation using communication devices and BNS Section 351(4) for criminal intimidation through anonymous communication. SP Chiranjiv Nath Sinha, reflecting on the case, remarked that he had never encountered such an incident in his career. Sharma has been remanded to judicial custody, and legal proceedings are currently underway.

