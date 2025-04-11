Prose Integrated

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 11: SVKM's NMIMS Bengaluru hosted the 12th edition of TEDx NMIMS Bengaluru. This year's theme was "Alchemy of Resilience", exploring the transformative power of resilience.

TEDx NMIMS Bengaluru has been a flagship event at NMIMS Bengaluru featuring inspiring speakers and fostering thought-provoking discussions. The past editions of TEDx NMIMS Bengaluru hosted renowned speakers, sparked meaningful conversation and received widespread acclaim for promoting deep discussions and exchanging transformative ideas.

The distinguished line-up of talented speakers at the 12th edition of TEDx NMIMS Bengaluru shared their unique perspectives and interesting insights on the theme "Alchemy of Resilience".

Radhika Amit Talati, a dynamic entrepreneur, yogini, mountaineer, and philanthropist, and the founder of a yoga foundation and Anahata Organics, is a passionate advocate for organic living and holistic well-being. Reflecting on her transformative experiences, she revealed, "Happiness is knowing how to flow like a river. Once you learn to flow, life happens effortlessly. This is what true alchemy is", reminding the audience to face life's challenges with grace and to strive for harmony in mind, body, and soul.

Mukesh Tiwari, with over 25 years of experience across 20 countries and multiple industries, has redefined leadership through resilience and adaptability while creating workplaces where people thrive, through his mantra: Enable, Empower, Excel. He talked about his life's journey which is a testament to the power of turning challenges into opportunities and shared, "Through this journey, I have learned that true resilience is about staying grounded in purpose, embracing challenges, and turning setbacks into opportunities."

Shiva Shankara GS is a Business Finance Executive and HR Operations expert as well as an award-winning cricketer, taekwondo enthusiast, and kickboxing practitioner. Talking about his journey in sports, reflecting on discipline, mental fortitude, and perseverance, qualities he believes transcend the boardroom as well, Shiva Shankara shares his inspiring story which was a powerful reminder to the audience that resilience is not confined to one arena; instead, it is a mindset that fuels success in every aspect of life. Talking about transformation and resilience, he reflected, "My journey has taught me that everyone faces moments when they feel like giving up, but persistence is key."

Tarun Sardesai's journey is a testament to resilience, discipline, and the transformative power of sports. A trailblazer in the world of golf and fitness, as well as the founder of a renowned golf academy, his innovative approach to coaching has redefined golf as a pathway to personal growth, wellness, and holistic development. He related his story as a powerful reminder that resilience and passion can drive us to achieve greatness in every aspect of life. He urged the audience, "Practice getting better at failing every day and become the best version of yourselves."

Sowjanya Shetty is a beacon of personal and professional reinvention. As the founder of Attitude Makeover, she has empowered countless professionals to rediscover their strengths, navigate career transitions, and chart their own paths with confidence. She reminded the audience to focus on one simple thing, "Own your script and question whether you are giving your power to someone else." Shetty has redefined what it means to embrace change and take charge of your journey; she shared her story with the audience as a powerful reminder that resilience, innovation, and purpose can transform not just careers, but lives.

Aditya Chatterjee, a powerhouse in the legal world, is a partner at Keystone Partners. With a stellar career spanning complex civil and commercial litigation, international and domestic arbitrations, and high-stakes cross-examinations, his life's journey is a masterclass in resilience, strategic thinking, and leadership. Aditya got on stage to share his expertise, wisdom, and vision while sharing insights into his ability to thrive amidst challenges and deliver impactful results which was nothing short of inspiring. He emphasised to the audience that, "Resilience deserves empathy and support long before society applauds its results."

Chetan Yallapurkar, an entrepreneur, author, podcast host, and change maker, is on a mission to drive social impact through innovation and purpose. The founder of BirdiesForGood, Chetan shared, "I believe in simplifying life: subtracting what's not working, quitting negativity, and adding something meaningful." His story inspires personal growth while being a testament to how resilience and innovation can spark positive change in the world! Together, the speakers showcased the power of passion, resilience, and positive transformation.

NMIMS Bengaluru, a part of the NMIMS Deemed-to-be University, is dedicated to nurturing future-ready business leaders through its innovative and comprehensive MBA programs.

Started in 2008, NMIMS Bengaluru was awarded a rating of A+++ by Business India Magazine. Business Today Magazine ranked NMIMS Bengaluru second in the city-wise category, seventh in the south-zone category and 16th among private B-schools. India Today Magazine ranked SBM, NMIMS Bengaluru as the 2nd in the 'City-wise' category and 5th in the 'South-zone' category awarding it an overall Private B-School rank of 16. Fortune India and Open Magazine placed it as 2nd in the 'City-wise' category, and 8th in the 'South-zone' category. The Institute of Institutional Rankings (IIRF) positioned NMIMS as the 13th in the 'South-Zone' category and 5th spot in the 'State-wise' ranking. NMIMS Bengaluru Rank 10th B-School in South India and Rank 16th in Private University by Times B School 2024.The campus has 4 schools, School of Business Management, School of Commerce, School of Economics and School of Law. The School of Business Management believes in nurturing a scientific spirit of inquiry among students, and by providing value-based education, mould them into leaders and responsible citizens, who will go on to play the role of change makers in society.

