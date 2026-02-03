New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will address the Parliament on Tuesday over the India-United States trade deal, which reduces the tariffs on goods exported from India to 18 per cent.

This comes after Opposition MPs demanded details of the deal, raising concerns about the agriculture sector and the purchase of oil from Russia.

Earlier today, amid sloganeering from the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister JP Nadda assured that the central government will issue a suo motu statement, sharing the details of the deal and is also ready to hold a discussion in the house.

"Late last night, the US President tweeted on tariffs and referred to PM Modi as a true friend. After this, the PM tweeted, thanking the US President and on trade. The government will issue a suo motu statement on this trade deal and also hold a discussion on it," JP Nadda said in Rajya Sabha.

He further lashed out at Congress over their objection to the trade deal, terming their sloganeering in the house as "irresponsible behaviour" which he believed is "threatening for democracy."

"When the government is ready to give a detailed statement, this attitude of Congress and the INDI alliance is wrong. Their way is threatening to democracy. This is Congress's irresponsible behaviour. It is their frustration which is speaking," he said.

This comes after India and the US reached a trade agreement that reduced tariffs on Indian exports to 18 per cent.

Trump, in his social media post, mentioned, "India will 'likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non-Tariff Barriers against the United States, to zero."

Trump also claimed that PM Narendra Modi had agreed to significantly increase purchases of American goods, including more than USD 500 billion worth of US energy, technology, agricultural products, coal, and various other items.

The claims that India was reducing the tariff and non-tariff barriers were criticised by the Opposition. Congress MP KC Venugopal gave an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha, seeking discussion on the trade deal.

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday said that Opposition leaders protested in Rajya Sabha, demanding a discussion on the India-US trade deal, calling it a "betrayal" to farmers. Jairam Ramesh termed the diplomacy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi "huglomacy" and alleged that he has "completely surrendered," following Trump's claim to have halted the India-Pakistan conflict during Operation Sindoor. (ANI)

