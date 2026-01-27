PRNewswire

El Dorado Hills (California) [US] / Singapore, January 27: Blaize Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BZAI, Nasdaq: BZAIW) ("Blaize"), a global leader in programmable, energy efficient AI computing, today announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Nokia Solutions and Networks Singapore Pte. Ltd. ("Nokia"), a company duly incorporated and validly existing under the laws of Singapore.

Targeting the Asia Pacific markets, the MOU establishes a framework for joint exploration, development, and deployment of Practical AI and Physical AI systems designed for real world operation, combining Nokia's leadership in networking, automation, and cloud infrastructure with Blaize's programmable AI inference platform. Together, the companies aim to enable Real World AI that operates reliably at the edge and across hybrid environments where latency, power efficiency, and operational resilience are critical.

Under the MOU, Blaize and Nokia intend to collaborate on:

- Edge and hybrid AI inference use cases, integrating Blaize's Hybrid AI platform with Nokia's IP networking, data center networking, and automation systems

- Reference architectures and solution blueprints that position Blaize as a complementary AI inference layer alongside Nokia's AI networking infrastructure

- Joint validation of AI inference deployments for telecom, industrial, and smart infrastructure environments

- Go to market and ecosystem initiatives, including customer workshops, pilot programs, and solution demonstrations focused on production ready AI

The collaboration reflects a shared belief that the next phase of AI adoption will be driven by inference at scale, not just model training. By pairing energy efficient AI inference at the edge with centralized GPU resources in the cloud, Blaize and Nokia are addressing the growing demand for Hybrid AI architectures that balance performance, cost, and operational efficiency.

"Our collaboration with Nokia marks an important step forward in delivering Practical AI and Physical AI at scale," said Dinakar Munagala, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blaize. "By combining Nokia's leadership in connectivity and automation with the Blaize AI inference platform, we are enabling Real World AI that runs efficiently at the edge while integrating seamlessly with cloud and GPU infrastructure. This Hybrid AI approach allows organizations to deploy inference where it matters most and turn intelligence into real operational outcomes."

Nokia intends to contribute its expertise in networking, automation, and cloud infrastructure, including leadership in IP networking, industrial connectivity, and intelligent network operations. Blaize intends to provide its AI inference hardware and software platform, designed to complement GPU based systems by enabling scalable, low power inference closer to where data is generated, and actions are taken.

"Our work with Blaize is accelerating, and we are excited to build on this momentum into the coming year," said Sang Xulei, Senior Vice President and Head of Network Infrastructure, Asia Pacific at Nokia. "As demand grows for Practical AI and Physical AI systems that operate in real world environments, Blaize's energy efficient AI inference platform gives us the flexibility to extend Hybrid AI architectures across networks, edge systems, and cloud infrastructure. Together, we are enabling scalable, production ready intelligence that brings AI closer to where data is generated and actions are taken in the region."

The collaboration leverages Blaize's specialized AI inference platform, chosen for its ability to support real world AI deployment across edge, cloud, and data center environments.

The MOU is non-binding and outlines a cooperative framework under which the parties may pursue specific projects through future definitive agreements in the Asia Pacific region. The collaboration will focus on enabling secure, scalable, and energy efficient AI inference deployments that integrate seamlessly into existing network, cloud, and industrial environments.

About Blaize

Blaize delivers a programmable AI platform, purpose-built for inference in real world environments. Its Hybrid AI architecture enables Practical AI and Physical AI workloads to run efficiently at the edge while integrating seamlessly with cloud and GPU based infrastructure. Blaize solutions support computer vision, multimodal AI, and sensor driven applications across smart cities, industrial automation, telecommunications, retail, logistics, and defense. Blaize is headquartered in El Dorado Hills, California, with a global presence across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we're advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Blaize, including statements regarding the the expected scope of the engagement with Nokia and any potential definitive agreements related thereto; the industry in which Blaize operates, market opportunities, and product offerings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "seek" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; (ii) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of Blaize's business combination with BurTech Acquisition Corp., which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; and (iii) those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 15, 2025, our and other documents filed by Blaize from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Blaize assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Blaize does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

For media inquiries:

press@blaize.com

www.blaize.com

