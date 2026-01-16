NewsVoir

Hisar (Haryana) [India], January 16: Jindal Institute of Medical Sciences (JIMS), Hisar, has become the first medical institution in North India to introduce the SkyWalker™ Orthopedic Robotic System for knee replacement surgery, in collaboration with U.S.-headquartered MicroPort Orthopedics Inc. This landmark installation marks a significant advancement in the orthopedic care landscape across Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan, and is a moment of pride for both Hisar and JIMS.

SkyWalker™ is the only orthopedic robotic platform globally that is integrated with a patented True Medial-Pivot Knee philosophy, delivering sub-millimeter precision for highly accurate joint alignment. This technology enables superior stability, improved functional outcomes, and faster recovery--resulting in a durable, natural-feeling knee that allows patients to return more quickly to everyday activities such as walking long distances and climbing stairs with confidence and ease.

Earlier, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Late Shri Netram Jindal Ji and Late Smt. Chandrwali Jindal Ji, the SkyWalker™ Orthopedic Robotic System was graciously introduced by Smt. Savitri Devi Jindal Ji for the benefit of the masses. The introduction of this state-of-the-art robotic technology reflects Jindal Hospital's continued commitment to advancing orthopedic care through precision, innovation, and patient- centric treatment.

"JIMS carries a strong legacy of over 57 years, defined by patient-centric care, continuous advancement, and a commitment to remain at the forefront of medical science," said Dr. Ritu Chopra, Medical Director, Jindal Institute of Medical Sciences. "The adoption of cutting-edge medical technology is central to our mission, and we are proud to be the first institution in North India to bring SkyWalker™ robotic technology to our patients."

Dr. Sidharth Baheti, Senior Orthopedician at JIMS, Hisar, highlighted the growing clinical need in the region, "Across rural Haryana and Punjab, we are witnessing a significant rise in knee osteoarthritis--impacting nearly 60-65% of the elderly population in rural and semi-urban areas. Alarmingly, about 15-20% of these patients already present with advanced, bone-on-bone arthritis and severe deformities. Whether it is a complex case with deformity or the more common presentation of knee osteoarthritis, patients seek total knee replacement surgery to regain mobility and independence. In this context, the SkyWalker™ Robotic System represents a timely paradigm shift--enabling accurate joint-line reconstruction with greater ease, reduced discomfort, and notably faster recovery in all kinds of presentations."

SkyWalker™ is fully compatible with the Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee System, which closely replicates natural knee kinematics. This combination overcomes long-standing challenges associated with conventional knee replacement--such as instability and residual pain.

"We believe that the dynamic gap balancing and built-in kinematic principles of SkyWalker™ allow complex cases to be managed far more effectively than traditional non-robotic techniques. It clearly stands apart from existing options, establishing a new patient-first benchmark in knee replacement surgery and elevating the overall surgical experience," added Dr. Vishal Gupta, Senior Orthopedician at JIMS.

Dr. Mukesh Parmar, Senior Director and General Manager - South Asia, MicroPort Orthopedics, commented, "It is a privilege to launch the SkyWalker™ system at an institution like JIMS, which is deeply committed to patient outcomes. Together, we are setting a new benchmark--aligned with global standards--for total knee replacement across the region with both a world-class knee implant and a cutting-edge ortho-robotic system. The choice of implant is as critical as the robotic platform itself, since it remains with the patient for life. The Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee has demonstrated over 95% patient satisfaction, 98.8% survivorship at 17 years, and nearly 80% Forgotten Joint Scores worldwide. Alongside 45+ other countries, our patients in India deserve to experience the benefits of this unparalleled implant performance with the seamless and refined customization for every knee that can be achieved with the SkyWalker™ system."

With the introduction of the SkyWalker™ Orthopedic Robotic System, JIMS, Hisar, further strengthens its position as a leading destination for advanced orthopedic care in India, transforming patient outcomes and redefining standards in knee replacement surgery.

About MicroPort Orthopedics Inc.

With presence in over 100 countries, MicroPort Orthopedics Inc. leverages decades of orthopedic expertise and strong clinical evidence to improve patient outcomes and enhance provider satisfaction worldwide. Its mission is to partner with surgeons to redefine hip and knee replacement solutions that meet the evolving demands of today's patients. With a focus on innovation and a commitment to helping patients achieve "Full Function, Faster", MicroPort Orthopedics supports healthcare providers in delivering world-class care every day.

Learn more: www.microportortho.com

About Jindal Institute of Medical Sciences (JIMS)JIMS is a 580-bedded, multi-superspecialty hospital that has been serving the healthcare needs of millions across rural Haryana, Punjab, and adjoining regions of Rajasthan since 1968. Spread across 15.5 acres in Hisar, Haryana, the campus offers a patient-friendly ecosystem with a strong focus on clinical excellence and compassionate care.

Guided by the philosophy that "without the upliftment of weaker and backward sections of society, a nation can never truly prosper," the Jindal family laid the foundation of the institution with the establishment of NC Jindal Eye Hospital in 1966, in memory of Late Shri Netram Jindal and Late Smt. Chandrwali Jindal.

Learn more: www.ncjims.org

