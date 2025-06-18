PRNewswire

Singapore, June 18: Novo Holdings today released its Asia Investments Year in Review 2024, highlighting a year of strategic growth and purpose-driven investing across healthcare, life sciences, and planetary health in key Asian markets. The report underscores Novo Holdings' commitment to building long-term partnerships that deliver both financial returns and societal impact.

Now in its fifth year, the Novo Holdings Asia platform continues to strengthen its footprint across the region, with teams based in Singapore, Shanghai, and an upcoming office in Mumbai.

Highlights from 2024 include:

Largest-ever Asia investment in India's Manipal Hospitals, a leading provider of high-quality, affordable healthcareFirst Planetary Health investment in Asia, backing AgNext Technologies in India to enhance food quality and safety using AIEnhanced presence in China with the opening of an expanded office in Shanghai, reaffirming long-term regional commitmentContinued support for digital health innovators, including follow-on investments in Qure.ai and MedGenomeThe Year in Review also reflects positive progress across Novo Holdings' Asia portfolio, with key portfolio milestones including FDA clearance for Qure.ai's lung nodule detection tool, strategic acquisitions by Manipal Hospitals and Medi Assist, and the launch of Doctor Anywhere's integrated MedSuites facility in Singapore.

Amit Kakar, Managing Partner and Head of Asia at Novo Holdings, said:

"In 2024, we advanced our mission of investing in innovation that improves lives, through strengthening healthcare systems, advancing AI in diagnostics, and enabling more sustainable food production. These investments reflect the scale and urgency of the challenges Asia faces, and the opportunity to be part of transformative solutions.

Looking ahead, we are excited to continue expanding our regional platform, deepening our partnerships, and identifying new ways to drive impact at the intersection of health, science, and sustainability."

Read the full review at: https://novoholdings.dk/news/novo-holdings-reports-strong-momentum-in-asia-across-healthcare-and-planetary-health-in-2024

About Novo Holdings

Novo Holdings is a holding and investment company responsible for managing the assets and wealth of the Novo Nordisk Foundation. The purpose of Novo Holdings is to improve people's health and the sustainability of society and the planet by generating attractive long-term returns on the assets of the Novo Nordisk Foundation. Wholly owned by the Foundation, Novo Holdings is the controlling shareholder of Novo Nordisk A/S and Novonesis A/S (formerly Novozymes A/S) and manages an investment portfolio with a long-term return perspective. In addition to managing a broad portfolio of equities, bonds, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity assets, Novo Holdings is a world-leading life sciences investor. Through its Seed, Venture, Growth, Asia, Planetary Health, and Principal Investments teams, Novo Holdings invests in life sciences companies at all stages of development. As of year-end 2024, Novo Holdings had total assets of EUR 142 billion.www.novoholdings.dk

Further information:

Paul Ewing-Chow

Head of Corporate Affairs Asia

pec@novo.dk

