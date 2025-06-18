From July 11, Shravan Maas 2025 will begin, and August 9 will be the last day of the Sawan month. Every year, millions of Hindus perform puja, keep the fast and all other Hindu rituals from pure intentions and divinity. It is believed that Sawan maas is one of the most auspicious times of the year to engage in devotion, fasting, and self-discipline. During this time, Lord Shiva blesses his devotees who perform all their duties correctly. This caravan month holds deep spiritual significance. Many people keep fast, or you can say vrat, during this Shravan month. People believe it helps purify the body, brings inner peace, and attracts divine blessings for health, prosperity, and success. In this article, you will get to know about what are the benefits of keeping the fast in this holy month and what essential things you must keep in mind during Shravana as you worship Lord Shiva. Sawan Somwar 2025 Vrat Vidhi: Sacred Rules and Fasting Rituals To Follow As You Worship Lord Shiva During the Holy Month of Shravan.

What Are the Benefits of Fasting in the Holy Month of Sawan?

Do you know that during the monsoon season, your body's metabolism naturally lowers, and it can easily be affected by the change in weather? That is why keeping a fast during this Sawan month is more beneficial for your health and well-being.

Improves Metabolism: Short-term fasting is linked with better metabolic function, which will surely benefit your overall health.

Calmness: Fasting during this whole Shravan month helps improve mental clarity, keeping you calmer and more mindful.

Fasting during this whole Shravan month helps improve mental clarity, keeping you calmer and more mindful. Detoxification: The last one is that fasting helps detoxify your body by eliminating all kinds of harmful toxins.

Key Things To Follow During Shravan

Take a bath in the early morning before sunrise and perform Purna puja every day, offering water, bilva leaves, milk, flour, and other sacred items to the Shivlinga.

Do meditation for at least 30 minutes every day.

Keep yourself clean while performing puja. Wear clean clothes.

Chant some devotional mantras like the Maha Mrityunjaya mantra or Om Namah Shivaya.

Do more charity during this Sawan month, like giving food, water, clothes, and other important items to those who need them the most.

Do you know that performing all the rituals and practices in this Sawan month with all heart and purity is not just a ritual? It is one of the best and most wonderful ways to connect with the divine, practice gratitude, and reflect on one’s spiritual journey.

