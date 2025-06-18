Seattle, June 18: Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has told its employees that artificial intelligence (AI) would shrink its workforce. This year, the e-commerce giant has reduced its workforce by cutting jobs from Amazon Kindle and Amazon Alexa units. In May, the company laid off employees from its Devices and Services Unit to streamline its operations. The job cuts affected hundreds of employees.

According to a post published on June 17, 2025, by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, AI technology leading to efficiency gains in the company could result in few corporate workers. Andy Jassy told the workers that artificial intelligence would reduce the headcount. Amazon is the second-largest private employer in the United States, and this announcement could mean that many jobs might be affected. Intel Layoffs in July 2025 To Affect 15–20% Workforce From Its Foundry Division Responsible for In-House Chip Manufacturing: Reports.

In the memo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said, "Today, in virtually every corner of the company, we're using Generative AI to improve customers' lives. What started as a deep conviction that every customer experience would be reinvented using AI and that altogether new experiences we've only dreamed of would become possible is rapidly becoming reality."

He further mentioned that technologies like Generative AI were rare and "they come about once-in-a-lifetime..." He mentioned that such technologies could change the possibilities for customers and businesses. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that due to these reasons, the company was investing heavily in technology. He gave an example of Alexa+ being capable of providing customers with intelligent answers.

Andy Jassy said Amazon was using Generative AI for its internal operations, such as fulfilment work, to improve inventory placement, forecast demand, and robot efficiency. He said it was all cost-effective to serve and complete speedy delivery. He said, "Today, we have over 1,000 Generative AI services and applications in progress or built, but at our scale, that's a small fraction of what we will ultimately build. We're going to lean in further in the coming months." McKinsey Layoffs: US-Based Global Management Consulting Firm Cuts 10% of Its Workforce, Affecting 5,000 Employees Amid Industry-Wide Slowdown, Legal Trouble.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy hinted that GenAI would be implemented in company operations and various other areas in the future . This would improve the overall customer experience while helping the company reduce costs and speed up operations. This year, over 62,000 employees were laid off in the tech division due to multiple reasons, including AI.

