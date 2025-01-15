BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15: NPST, a leading provider of digital banking and payment processing solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as the Company of the Year in Payments Technology by Frost & Sullivan. This prestigious award highlights NPST's unwavering commitment to innovation, consistent growth, and its transformative role in shaping India's banking and payments ecosystem.

The Company of the Year award is presented annually by Frost & Sullivan to an organization that demonstrates outstanding technology excellence and delivers superior customer value through groundbreaking innovations. This recognition underscores NPST's leadership in the digital payments sector.

Frost & Sullivan commended NPST for its pioneering solutions, including the Evok Payments Platform-as-a-Service, the Risk Intelligence Decisioning Platform, and PayJoy, the company's real-time UPI-based consumer credit product. The company's strategic use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies has further solidified NPST's position as a PayTech innovator, setting new benchmarks in operational excellence, customer-centricity, and efficiency.

Rahul Agarwal, Associate Director for Growth Advisory at Frost & Sullivan, commented, "NPST exemplifies industry leadership through best practices in growth, innovation, and strategy. With its visionary approach, exceptional execution, and steadfast commitment to innovation, NPST continues to reset industry standards and drive significant growth and transformation."

Deepak Chand Thakur, CEO and Co-Founder of NPST, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, "Being recognized as a top player in India's payment technology industry is both a privilege and a responsibility. This award affirms our vision to deliver innovative solutions that empower all players in the financial value chain -- banks, payment aggregators, and fintechs -- while advancing their digital transformation goals. We are excited to continue expanding our solutions and making a lasting impact on the industry."

