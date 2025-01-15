Still, in the early stages of the competition, Australian Open 2025 has already seen some shocking results. Day 4 of the Australian Open (AO) 2025 also had some exciting matches where many defending champions like Novak Djokovic, and Aryna Sabalenka were in action. Last year’s finalist Qinwen Zhen was also in action but faced a shocking defeat against world number 97. And in the men’s singles category, after Russian Andrey Rublev’s exit another big name to be dropped out of the contention is Casper Ruud. Angry Daniil Medvedev Smashes Net Camera, Breaks His Racquet During First-Round Win Over Kasidit Samrej at Australian Open 2025 (Watch Video).

In the men’s singles matches, Carlos Alcaraz continued his perfect start and won the second-round match against Yoshihito Nishikori. Former winner Novak Djokovic also recorded a win to advance in the third round. In the late match strong contender Alexander Zverev registered a straight-set victory while 22 seed Sabastian Korda lost in a five-set thriller.

In the Women’s division, defending champion and top seed Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the third round without dropping a set. Coco Gauff also looked solid with her two-set win. Paula Barbosa was another winner on day 4 of the Australian Open as she overcame Talia Gibson. Naomi Osaka survived scare and came back from a set down to advance to the next round. Novak Djokovic Sets Record For Most Grand Slam Singles Matches Played in Open Era, Surpasses Roger Federer’s Feat During Australian Open 2025 Second Round Match Against Jaime Faria.

Other Top Results at Australian Open 2025 Day 4

Second-seed Alexander Zverev Spanish star Pedro Martinez 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 and moved to round three of the Australian Open 2025.

Carlos Alcaraz recorded another straight win in the Australian Open 2025 and defeated Yoshihito Nishikori.

In women's singles, top-seed Aryna Sabalenka defeated her opponent Jassica Maneiro. She recorded a 6-3, 7-5 win to advance to next round.

Other top contender in the Women’s singles category was Coc Gauff, who also advanced to the next round in straight sets.

12th seed Diana Shnaider also recorded a win over Australian athlete Ajla Tomljanvic to move ahead.

Day 5 of the Australian Open 2025 will see several big names facing their opponents to qualify for the next round. Big players like Emma Raducanu, Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina will be in action. In the Men’s singles category defending champion Jannik Sinner, Taylor Fritz, and Daniil Medvedev will also take the hard court.

