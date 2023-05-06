Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI/SRV): NPST, a leading fintech company, conducts Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) awareness workshops in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) in the month of April.

NPST's commitment to POSH is grounded in the Vishaka Guidelines of 1997. These guidelines were developed in response to the Bhavri Devi incident, the first case of sexual harassment to be held in India. The central government established the guidelines to provide a framework for addressing sexual harassment in the workplace, and NPST is proud to be a part of this important effort.

NPST's initiatives to promote POSH compliance are a testament to the company's commitment to promoting a safe and respectful workplace.

NPST has taken the initiatives to organise a number of activities, such as training courses, webinars and interactive workshops with the help of an external POSH trainer. The company has established separate Internal Committees for different locations, with more than 10 employees in each committee. These committees are responsible for investigating cases of harassment if any and taking appropriate action to address them.

In addition, NPST conducts regular assessments with departments to identify and address any potential issues related to sexual harassment. The company also ensures POSH compliance in its contracts and appointment letters to ensure that all employees are aware of their rights and responsibilities under the law.

We are committed to creating a safe and respectful workplace for all our employees. The awareness workshops conducted in the month of April is just a step in our journey towards POSH compliance. We believe that every individual has the right to work in an environment that is free from harassment and discrimination, and we are committed to doing our part in making this a reality." Rashmi Shinde.

Network People Services Technologies Limited is in the business of providing Digital Payments solutions to banks, financial institutions, and Merchants. NPST is an authorized Merchant Payment Service Provider, approved by NPCI, acquiring merchants, and providing payment applications to users across various segments. They also serve as Fintech partners to banks and financial institutes operating as Technology Service Providers (TSP), providing a certified digital payment solution including Mobile Banking, IMPS, Bhim UPI, and Wallet platform. For more information, visit https://www.npstx.com/about-npst/.

