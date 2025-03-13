NewsVoir

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], March 13: In a landmark collaboration aimed at shaping the future of finance and technology education, NSE Academy Limited, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange, and Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, have signed a strategic agreement to introduce industry-relevant certification programs.

This partnership will empower students enrolled in B.Com. (Capital Markets), B.Com. (Fintech and Data Analytics), and M.Com. (Fintech and Analytics) at MAHE's Department of Commerce, Manipal Campus, with specialized certifications in Capital Markets, Fintech, and Data Analytics-offering them a competitive edge in the job market.

The newly launched Undergraduate Certification in Capital Markets, Undergraduate Certification in Fintech and Data Analytics, and Postgraduate Certification in Fintech and Data Analytics will provide students with cutting-edge knowledge on capital markets, fintech, and analytics, complemented by insights into emerging trends, regulatory frameworks, and industry-demanded skill sets.

Students will gain access to regulatory certifications, hands-on industry internships, global learning opportunities through semester abroad programs at MAHE's partner universities, and exclusive mentorship from industry practitioners via projects, guest lectures and workshops.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor, MAHE, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, emphasizing MAHE's commitment to building a future-ready workforce that will contribute to India's transformation into a developed economy.

"With these programs, we are not only providing our students with an academic degree but also equipping them with industry-recognized certifications that will unlock high-growth career opportunities in capital markets, fintech, and analytics-domains where demand for skilled professionals far exceeds supply," he remarked.

Echoing this vision, Mr. Ranganathan S, Associate Vice President, NSE Academy, highlighted NSE Academy's excitement to work with MAHE in developing a pipeline of industry-ready talent.

"This collaboration stands out due to its unique curriculum structure, blending core finance and technology knowledge with real-world applications. Students will study courses on AI and ML, Block Chain, Digital Currencies, Big Data, and the like from expert industry practitioners. We are confident that students graduating from these programs will be among the most sought-after professionals in the industry," he added.

The agreement was formalized in the presence of Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor, MAHE, Dr. P. Giridhar Kini, Registrar, MAHE, Mr. Ranganathan S, Associate Vice President, NSE Academy, Dr. Sandeep S Shenoy, Head, Department of Commerce, MAHE, Dr. Subrahmanya Kumar N, Associate Head, Department of Commerce, MAHE, Dr. Rashmi Y Pai, Associate Head, Department of Commerce, MAHE, and Mr. Raghavendra S, Deputy Manager, NSE Academy.

With finance and fintech careers becoming increasingly dynamic, data-driven, and technology-intensive, this partnership between NSE Academy and MAHE is set to redefine commerce education, bridge the industry-academia gap, and create a future-ready workforce poised for success in India's rapidly evolving financial landscape.

For more information on these programs you may visit www.manipal.edu/doc.html

