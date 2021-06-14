Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Financial markets worldwide are undergoing digital transformation, with huge adoption of AI and ML solutions across algorithmic trading and portfolio management, market analysis and intelligent forecasting, capital optimization, risk management, regulatory compliance, customer service, etc.

AI, which is at the centerstage of cognitive technologies disrupting global financial markets, is democratizing access by unlocking greater efficiency, safety, and performance, lowering entry barriers, and driving increased fluidity.

Forbes predicts the value of AI technology in the sector to grow at 23.37% CAGR to $22.6 billion by 2025 (link). In APAC alone, spending on AI will touch $4.29 billion by 2024, with India being a key player, according to an IDC report (link).

However, lack of skilled talent has been cited among the key obstacles to AI technology adoption in financial markets. An InsightBrief report cites a global survey where 54% of respondents cited stakeholders' lack of understanding and 52% cited lack of necessary skills as main challenges for AI deployments.

To solve this problem, TalentSprint, a leading NSE Group EdTech company, along with NSE Academy, the education arm of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., have designed the Advanced Program in AI for Financial Markets.

The 6-month program is a unique opportunity for professionals working in hedge funds, investment banks, stock markets, commodity markets, derivatives, insurance, forex, money markets, fintech start-ups, NBFCs, and regulators, to build deep AI expertise.

Led by Dr Anand Jayaraman, a global data analytics consultant and educator, quant trader, and portfolio manager, the program will be taught by leading academicians and industry practitioners through a case-study-based curriculum. Participants will learn experientially on hands-on industry capstones under expert mentorship.

Announcing the program, Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO, NSE said, "India's financial markets are undergoing rapid transformation. Technology-driven innovation is fueling this evolution. Our mission is to accelerate the growth of India's financial markets through focused education, and our partnership with TalentSprint is a critical enabler of that mission. NSE's expertise as the world's largest Derivatives Exchange (2020) and India's largest Stock Exchange, combined with TalentSprint's unique strengths in deeptech professional learning programs, has resulted in a highly impactful program design ideal for any professional who wishes to operate at the intersection of financial markets and disruptive technologies."

Dr Santanu Paul, CEO, and MD, TalentSprint, said, "AI-based innovations are transforming financial markets worldwide, and India will be no exception. TalentSprint has a rich portfolio of market-leading deeptech programs, and we are delighted to launch the Advanced Program in AI for Financial Markets right at the time when the market needs it. This exciting first-of-a-kind program leverages the combined synergies of the NSE Group and TalentSprint and brings to professionals and practitioners the best academic knowledge and the latest practical applications in one integrated, hands-on offering."

Advanced Program in AI for Financial Markets is now accepting applications for the first cohort due to start in August 2021. Please visit the program page (link) to know more and apply.

