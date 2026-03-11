PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 11: Nukleus has announced the launch of its newest premium managed office centre at SkymarkOne, Sector 98, Noida, further strengthening its presence across NCR's rapidly evolving commercial landscape.Spanning approximately 32,000 sq. ft. (super area) across the entire 7th floor -- including an exclusive terrace -- the upcoming centre reflects Nukleus' strategic focus on expanding within high-growth micro-markets that demonstrate strong connectivity, infrastructure momentum, and rising enterprise demand. Strategically positioned along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, one of the region's most prominent corporate corridors, the centre benefits from seamless connectivity to Delhi, Greater Noida, and surrounding residential and business hubs.

The new centre is designed to deliver a refined, future-ready workspace ecosystem tailored to startups, SMEs, and established enterprises. It will feature premium private suites, enterprise-grade meeting rooms, collaborative breakout zones, and thoughtfully designed common areas that balance aesthetics with operational efficiency. The inclusion of an exclusive terrace further enhances the experience, enabling curated corporate events, community engagement initiatives, and informal collaboration spaces aligned with the evolving expectations of modern workplaces.

Located within the landmark SkymarkOne commercial complex, the centre benefits from a premium corporate ecosystem designed for modern enterprises. The development spans a large mixed-use commercial campus, positioning it among the most prominent corporate destinations along the Expressway. Known for its contemporary architecture and Grade-A infrastructure, the building features a striking glass facade that maximizes natural light, centralized air-conditioning, high-speed elevators, multi-level parking facilities, and reliable power backup -- elements that collectively create a high-performance work environment for businesses.

The complex also integrates retail and lifestyle amenities including cafes, restaurants, and convenience outlets, creating a vibrant work-play ecosystem that enhances the overall employee experience and makes it an attractive destination for corporate occupiers.

Over the past few years, Nukleus has steadily built a reputation as a trusted managed office partner by combining design-led infrastructure, operational discipline, and flexible engagement models. Its expansion strategy remains focused on locations that align with long-term commercial growth and evolving workplace expectations.

Commenting on the expansion, the Founder & CEO of Nukleus said:

"Our expansion at SkymarkOne reflects the strong commercial momentum we see in Noida. At Nukleus, we are focused on creating workspaces that go beyond infrastructure -- environments that enable agility, collaboration, and sustained business growth. This centre strengthens our commitment to building premium, scalable work environments that evolve alongside the needs of modern enterprises."

As businesses increasingly prioritize adaptability, cost optimization, and premium infrastructure, Nukleus continues to position itself at the forefront of the flexible workspace sector. The SkymarkOne addition further strengthens its presence in Noida while advancing its broader vision of building a resilient and future-ready managed office ecosystem across NCR's most dynamic commercial districts, supporting the next phase of business growth in the region.

