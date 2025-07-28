Numeros Motors Partners with Perpetuity Capital to Offer Flexible Financing Option with down Payments Starting from Just INR 15,499 Onwards

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 28: Numeros Motors, a new-age original equipment manufacturer specializing in indigenous electric vehicles, joined forces with Perpetuity Capital, a fast growing NBFC specializing in EV financing. This is a strategic move and would ensure tailored financing solutions for our end consumers. This partnership would not only give competitive interest rates with flexible repayment options but also make the electric vehicles more accessible and affordable for a wider audience. This partnership will make Numeros vehicles including the newly launched Diplos Go, available only at a down payment of INR 15,499 only.

The very interesting deals for the consumers are i) low-interest, ii) Minimal down payment, iii) Instant loan approvals, iv) Custom tenures, and v) EMIs based on rider needs.

"This partnership with Perpetuity Capital strengthens our commitment to democratize clean mobility. With easy and affordable financing, we aim to eliminate the financial barriers that customers face when switching to EVs. With more products in pipeline for the launch in 2025, we expect a significant turnaround in retail aided by finance with this tie-up," said S. Ramkumar, Vice President, Numeros Motors.

"We are thrilled to partner with Numeros Motors, a company that shares our vision for a greener future. Through this alliance, we aim to empower customers with financing options that are as efficient and sustainable as the vehicles they support," said Karan Dhillon, Co-Founder, Perpetuity Capital.

Numeros Motors also introduced its multi-utility e-scooter, Diplos Go. Engineered to redefine clean mobility, Diplos Go marks the company's entry into the cost effective mobility segment for commercial applications , under its flagship Diplos platform. These vehicles come with a single battery of 2.5 kWh and liquid immersion cooling technology that would take the battery efficiency and performance to a newer level. Diplos Go is available at an ex-showroom Pune price of INR 84,999 ex' Bengaluru.

The company has conducted India's largest-ever pilot test, covering over 13.9 million kilometers--a first for any Indian OEM. Demonstrating unparalleled safety, reliability, and durability, the Diplos range of scooters traversed diverse geographical terrains, setting a new benchmark for electric vehicle innovation and redefining the future of EV scooters in India.

The Diplos platform is built on cutting-edge engineering and innovative design, offering a fully connected and seamless user experience, all while staying true to its three core principles.

- Safety: The Diplos platform incorporates dual disc brakes, high-performance LED lighting, and advanced smart features like theft alerts, geofencing, and vehicle tracking to ensure top-notch safety.

- Reliability: Vehicle systems like the chassis, battery, motor, controller are designed, engineered, and integrated for consistent long lasting optimal performance.

- Durability: The robust square chassis and wider tires are designed for long-lasting durability, offering superior grip across varied terrains and an extended lifespan.

Numeros Motors is actively expanding its sales and service network to enhance customer convenience. Currently, it is operating in 14 cities and plan is to on board at least 100 dealers in 50 cities by end of the FY 26-27.

