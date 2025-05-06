Nureca Limited Reports 87% Growth for Q4 FY25, Expands Reach with Swiggy and Release Strategic Priorities for FY 26

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6: Nureca Limited, a leading player in the home healthcare and wellness industry, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2025

Also Read | Honda Elevate Apex Summer Edition Price, Specifications and Features, Know All About Newly Launched SUV in India by Honda.

Key Highlights:

Strong Financial Performance

Also Read | SAFF U19 Championship 2025: Bibiano Fernandes Announces 23-Member Squad for India Football Team.

* Q4 FY25 (Jan-Mar 2025)

* Revenue surged 87% to Rs. 31.74 crore (from Rs. 16.97 crore in Q4 FY24)

* EBIDTA improved 156% to Rs. 3.2 crore (from Rs. -5.6 crore in Q4 FY24)

* Full Year FY25

* Revenue grew 19.3% to Rs. 109.66 crore (from Rs. 91.9 crore in FY24)

* EBIDTA increased 1489% to Rs. 4.9 crore (from Rs. 0.3 crore in FY24)

Regulatory Milestone: USFDA Registration

Nureca Technologies Private Limited, the manufacturing arm of Nureca Limited, has successfully completed its annual registration with the U.S. FDA for its 510(k)-exempt medical devices. This milestone validates the company's regulatory compliance and strengthens its global export capabilities from its Mohali-based facility.

Channel Expansion: D2C & Quick Commerce

Nureca continues to scale its Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) channel, investing in website UX, digital marketing, influencer engagement, and customer service. The company also expanded its reach through Swiggy instamart, reinforcing its commitment to convenient, on-demand wellness solutions. Our products are already available on quick commerce platforms like Blinkit and Zepto, apart from all leading online marketplaces.

Key Strategic Priorities for FY26

* Manufacturing Expansion: Operationalize and scale production at the Punjab facility to support local and export markets.

* Quick Commerce Leadership: Deepen partnerships, expand product assortment, and optimize fulfillment models for quick commerce platforms.

* Innovation Pipeline: Launch new health, wellness, and fitness SKUs aligned to emerging consumer needs.

* Export Growth: Leverage US FDA certifications to expand into North American and Middle Eastern markets.

I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to our shareholders for their continued confidence in Nureca. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and are committed to delivering strong results in the coming quarters

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)