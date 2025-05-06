New Delhi, May 6: Honda Elevate Apex Summer Edition, a new SUV, is launched in India with notable upgrades and attractive price compared to the standard variant. The Honda Elevate Apex Summer Edition price in India starts at INR 12.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the price range. The car is based on the V variant and comes with special "Apex Edition" badging on the exterior. The interior of the vehicle also comes with dual-tone leatherette upholstery.

Honda has introduced its new Elevate Apex Summer Edition in India in two variants. The manual variant costs INR 12.39 lakh, and the CVT variant is priced at INR 13.59 lakh, both ex-showroom. The Apex Summer Edition is INR 32,000 more affordable compared to the V variant of the Honda Elevate. Honda previously confirmed that it would lower the prices of select variants in April's sales report. MG Windsor EV Pro Price, Specifications and Features, Know All About Newly Launched Electric Car in India From Morris Garages With 449 km Range.

Honda Elevate Apex Summer Edition Specifications and Features

Honda Elevate Apex Summer Edition includes an "Apex Edition" badge on fenders, dual-tone ivory and black interiors, premium leatherette door linings, Apex Edition signature cover seats and cushions and rhythmic ambient lights with seven colours. The car comes with a spoiler-piano black with silver accent on the front side under and spoiler-piano black on the side under. On the rear lower side, the Honda Elevate Apex Summer Edition has garnish-piano black with chrome inserts and an "Apex Edition" emblem on the tailgate. Jeep Wrangler Willys ’41 Edition Price, Specifications and Features, Know All About Newly Launched Heritage-Inspired Limited Edition SUV.

Honda Elevate Apex Summer Edition comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that is mated with six-speed manual or seven-speed CVT transmission options. The engine is capable of generating a maximum of 119 bhp power and 145 Nm of peak torque. The same configuration is available in the standard model of the Honda Elevate SUV. The car comes with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera and various other features. The Elevate Apex Summer Edition bookings have already started across India at authorised Honda dealerships.

