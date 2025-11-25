PNN

New Delhi [India], November 25: NuvoRetail, a leading innovator in retail media and marketplace growth solutions, has earned significant global recognition at Amazon unBoxed 2025 in Nashville, where Amazon highlighted standout partners from around the world for their excellence and innovation in advertising strategy and performance. NuvoRetail was acknowledged in the Seasonal Sales Strategy category as part of the Amazon Ads Partner Awards 2025 (APAC).

This recognition underscores NuvoRetail's advanced performance frameworks, creative commerce capabilities, and its demonstrated ability to deliver measurable business impact for brands during high-intent seasonal periods. It showcases the company's commitment to leveraging advanced analytics, AI-driven optimization, and tailored strategies that help brands excel during critical retail moments.

Speaking about the achievement, Vishal Sharma, Founder & CEO of NuvoRetail, said: "Being acknowledged on a global stage like Amazon unBoxed reinforces our belief in the power of data, technology, and innovative thinking. This recognition is a testament not only to our capabilities but also to the tremendous potential of India's rapidly evolving retail media ecosystem."

At the core of NuvoRetail's capabilities is enlytical.ai, a powerful analytics and automation platform built specifically for Amazon brands. enlytical.ai delivers real-time insights into orders, ad performance, inventory, and key business metrics through a fully customizable dashboard, enabling brands to make smarter, data-backed decisions. By offering a unified view of performance across platforms and enabling precise campaign optimization, enlytical.ai empowers brands to maximize ROI and scale efficiently.

This integration of advanced analytics reflects NuvoRetail's dedication to helping brands grow intelligently across e-commerce ecosystems. With a strong focus on AI-driven insights, strategic creativity, and outcome-focused execution, NuvoRetail continues to elevate what's possible in retail media.

The global acknowledgment at Amazon unBoxed 2025 highlights the increasing influence of Indian retail media partners in shaping the future of marketplace advertising, positioning NuvoRetail and enlytical.ai among notable contributors to global e-commerce innovation.

