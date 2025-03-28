NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 28: Oakridge International School Bengaluru students, parents, & staff came together on 21st March evening for Relay for Life, an overnight walkathon organised in association with Indian Cancer Society. The night was dedicated to celebrating cancer survivors, honouring the loved ones lost, and raising funds for the work that aids cancer patients.

"I have been privileged to be part of many school events over the last 32 years, and this is one of the most innovative and more importantly impactful events I have experienced - around such a crucial topic," said Christopher Short, Managing Director for Nord Anglia Education - India region, in his address.

Kamath from Indian Cancer Society Bangalore, Raghav (sports physiotherapist), Cedric (mechanical engineer), Sham Gopalakrishnan from Karunashraya (a seasoned corporate professional), Veena Krishnamurthy, (software professional) and Ramya Srinidhi (acclaimed performance storyteller) shared inspiring testaments of navigating the challenges of cancer. The guests appreciated how the event was organized at a school, as it could spread awareness about what the survivors go through physically and mentally, while encouraging empathy among participants from a young age.

"As educators we look for teachable moments and learning experiences for our children. This is what an event like this does," remarked Principal Kavita Sukhani. "For the cause it's like a drop in the ocean, but for all who participated, this drop will make a mark for lifetime, and that is what counts." she added.

Participants were engaged through the night with activities such as karaoke, yoga sessions, and zumba workshop. Ms Reema, Vivaan Sharma's (DP1A) mother reflected on Relay for Life: "We walked around 14-16 kilometres throughout the night, and it was an amazing experience. I would definitely love to do it again." Activities centred on celebrating survivors, remembering those lost, and raising awareness, namely the Luminaria Ceremony and Survivors' Lap.

This Social Impact initiative steered by the student-led Social Outreach Committee at Oakridge successfully raised funds for the Indian Cancer Society. "Relay For Life was very close to my heart and is something we were passionate about as a committee. I hope this becomes an annual event at Oakridge!," said Nidhi Vasishtha (DP1), President of Social Outreach Committee. Vice-presidents Tanvi Srinivasan (MYP 5), Rishita Borah (MYP 5), Aditya Agarwal (MYP 4) echoed the same sentiment.

