New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI/SRV): Odisha-based, Crunchy Media Pvt Ltd, one of the leading digital marketing companies, has launched its WhatsApp Business API tool, CHATI. It is designed for small and large businesses that wish to use WhatsApp with multiple users. It is an Omni channel base platform that helps connect businesses to their customers.

Built on WhatsApp's API, it helps small and large businesses personalize conversations with their customer base on a large scale. One can send personalized notifications from their system in a programmatic way through CHATI's API.

Sending and receiving messages globally has improved with Crunchy Media's WhatsApp Business API, CHATI. The tool has made business interactions easier by improving the quality and quantity of interaction with conversational AI. It helps to increase engagement by providing the customers with 24x7 customer care service and this eventually helps in enhancing brand value.

The company is an all-in-one business communication platform that provides several services. It uses the contact array to send the contact information of the business to the users, it provides a chatbot to assist users with FAQ. It also helps by sharing location information to enhance the delivery experience. It maintains complete security and privacy of the users. It is a one-stop solution for all business categories. It helps businesses connect to their customers via WhatsApp, Email, Telegram, SMS, and more. through the mobile marketing product.

Jitendra Samal and Satya Prakash, Co-Founders of Chati Chat said, "Our conversational AI platform is created to keep up with the always-changing customer demands to deliver quick, personalized support in a language and channel of their choice, at scale." He further added, "Chati aims to provide more effective communication between businesses and its customer, globally, via WhatsApp. Here brands can get a holistic view of conversation with customers across teams which in turn helps in providing better user experience."

CHATI.chat, an initiative of an Odisha-based digital marketing company- Crunchy Media PVT. ltd. was launched by Jitendra Samal and Satya Prakash in August 2022 with an aim scale to help customer support, marketing, and sales teams engage with customers conveniently through WhatsApp. Within a few weeks, Chati has gained more than 100 customers and the team is now planning to expand it across 54 countries including India, UAE, and Brazil.

