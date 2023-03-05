Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 5 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday flagged off the first non-scheduled flight service between Bhubaneswar and Rangeilunda in Ganjam district.

"In order to increase air connectivity from the state capital to other cities and large areas, the Government of Odisha has started the fully State sponsored flight operation in Bhubaneswar-Rangeilunda (Berhampur) route," the CMO said in a release.

Also Read | What is the Boundary Length in WPL 2023 Matches? Is It Shorter Than Women’s T20 World Cup Games?.

The Silk City Berhampur in Ganjam will be connected with Temple City Bhubaneswar by air, reducing the travel time to just one hour. Berhampur is considered as a commercial hub of Southern Odisha which has seen rapid growth in its population and industry.

"The long-standing demand for flight operation to Rangeilunda has been fulfilled," the release said.

Also Read | UPW-W vs GG-W, WPL 2023 Free Live Cricket Streaming: Watch TV Telecast of UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League Match 3 on Sports18 and JioCinema Online.

"The presence of attractive places and tourist destinations like Chilika Lake, Tampara Lake, Gopalpur Beach, Rushikulya River, Tara Tarini Temple, etc. will attract many tourists after air connectivity at Rangeilunda. Senior Doctors, Professors of MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur University, IREL, IISER and businessmen from the city will fly out and in frequently," it added.

Earlier, the Rangeilunda airstrip was used only on handful of occasions for flight operations during the arrival of dignitaries. M/s India One Air will operate in the Bhubaneswar-Rangeilunda route using a 9-seater small aircraft.

"Chief Minister has always stressed on transforming and developing each corner of Odisha. An airport at Rangeilunda to connect the capital city was a much-needed aspiration of local community to accelerate economic activity in the region." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)