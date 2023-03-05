In the 2nd fixture of day 2, UP Warriorz will clash with Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League 2023. The game will take place in Dr Dy Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants match has a starting time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss will be held at 7:00 pm IST. Gujarat Giants suffered a massive 143-run defeat in the opening match of WPL 2023 against Mumbai Indians. They will be aiming to make a strong comeback. Meanwhile, this will be the first time, we will witness UP Warriorz in WPL 2023. Today in this article, let's take a look at the live streaming and broadcasting details of the UPW-W vs GG-W T20 match. UPW-W vs GG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction WPL 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, Women's Premier League Inaugural Season Match 3.

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy will be captaining UP Warriorz in WPL 2023. With players like, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, and Deepti Sharma, UP's Main strength are their all-rounders. In the bowling department, Shabnim Ismail, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Anjali Sarvani are the big names.

Gujarat Giants were outclassed in every department in the opening match of WPL 2023. At first, they conceded a huge total of 207. And then were bowled out for only 64. Things became worse when captain Beth Mooney suffered a knee injury. It is still not clear if she will be able to participate in the UP Warriorz match. Sneh Rana is likely to lead the team if Mooney fails to recover in time. Meanwhile, Sophie Dunkley will replace Mooney in the playing eleven. GG-W will hope that their star all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner can have a big impact in the game. Mumbai Indians Bag First Victory of WPL 2023, Seal Dominating Victory Over Gujarat Giants By 143 Runs.

UPW-W vs GG-W Live Telecast of WPL 2023 Match 3 on Sports18 TV Channels

UP Warriorz will take on Gujarat Giants in the 3rd match of Women's Premier League 2023 on Sunday, March 5. The game will commence at 7:30 pm IST at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Viacom18 Network possess the broadcasting rights of WPL 2023. The important match between UP-W and GG-W will be telecasted live on Sports18 SD/HD.

UPW-W vs GG-W Free Live Streaming Online of WPL 2023 Match 3 on JioCinema

The broadcasting rights of Women's Premier League 2023 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can watch the free live streaming of WPL 2023 on JioCinema app and website.

