New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI/HTDS): Ofis Square, a leading co-working space, has announced the opening of its second centre in the bustling business district of Sohna Road in Gurugram, India. The new co-working space is located on the 4th floor of Vatika Business Park, block 1, and covers a total area of 17,000 square ft. It comes equipped with modern-day IoT technologies to provide a seamless and comfortable working experience for its members.

Ofis Square's new centre is a testament to the company's vision of empowering a community of like-minded professionals who gather every day to connect, exchange bright ideas, and foster a new generation of business leaders. The co-working space provider's first centre, located in Noida's The Iconic Corenthum, was a tremendous success, and this second centre aims to replicate that success in Gurugram.

"We are excited to announce the opening of our second coworking centre in Gurugram," said Saroj Mittal, Founder and CEO of Ofis Square. "With our first centre's success, we are confident that our new space will provide a sweet spot for startups and entrepreneurs who are looking for a space to kick-start their operations. With people from diverse backgrounds, industries, and experiences coming together, it serves as a hub for connecting, collaborating, and expanding."

The new centre boasts of a lavish terrace garden, which provides an ideal space for members to take breaks, replenish their energy, and improve their overall productivity.

In addition to the terrace garden, the new centre is equipped with amenities such as an in-house printing facility, high-speed internet connection, proper air conditioning, 24X7 power backup, ATMs, elevators, recreational spaces, meeting rooms, conference rooms, Video conferencing facility and cafeteria. Ofis Square provides its clients with flexible workspaces according to their needs and suitability.

One of the unique features of Ofis Square's new centre is its location. Situated on Sohna Road, the building is conveniently located, with easy transport options and good connectivity to other parts of the city. The IGI airport is a 20-minute drive away, and the HUDA city centre is only 15 minutes away, making it an ideal location for businesses that require good connectivity.

Ofis Square's vision is to empower the workforce to thrive globally with a host of ideas every day and beyond. With its second centre, the company plans to expand to major cities in India, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Jaipur, and other places. They are looking to cross 1 million sq ft in their portfolio by this year end.

Saroj Mittal, Founder and CEO of Ofis Square, believes that the people are more than their jobs and that celebrating work is the best way to make a difference. She is committed to building a global community of empowered workforces that envisages a space where entrepreneurs and independent workers can take the next step in their careers.

"We've built a community of like-minded individuals who come together every day to connect and exchange ideas," she said. "With the launch of our new centre, we're excited to welcome more members to our community and help them take their businesses to the next level."

Ofis Square's coworking in gurugram has been met with enthusiasm from its existing members and the wider business community in Gurugram. The company's commitment to creating a comfortable and productive work environment has resonated with startups and entrepreneurs who are looking for a space that can help them grow and succeed.

