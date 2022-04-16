New Delhi [India] April 16 (ANI/Newsvoir): As a responsible brand, Okinawa Autotech, one of India's leading electric two-wheeler companies, today announced that it will recall 3215 units of Praise Pro scooters to fix any issue related to batteries with immediate effect. This is part of its comprehensive power pack health check-up camps.

The batteries will be checked for loose connectors or any damage and be repaired free of charge at any of the Okinawa authorized dealerships pan India. The electric 2W maker is working closely with the dealer partners to ensure that the repair experience is as per the convenience of its customers, for which the vehicle owners will be contacted individually.

This voluntary campaign is in the wake of the recent thermal incident and in line with the company's long-standing commitment to customer safety.

Okinawa Autotech is one of the fastest-growing and the most disruptive electric two-wheeler manufactures in India. Aiming to put India on the global EV map with its revolutionary products. With a mission to drive the present towards a sustainable future with the view to establishing itself as DESH KA EV, Okinawa Autotech is delivering smart, innovative, stylish, comfortable and energy-efficient vehicles at affordable prices. With a widespread network of 500 dealers across India. Okinawa caters to not only metro cities but goes beyond to reach Tier-2, Tier-3 and rural regions of the country. Okinawa envisions to "constantly evolve with innovation and Believe in Change".

