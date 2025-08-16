Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 16 (ANI): Ola Electric announced a series of products and technology upgradation at its Sankalp 2025 event held on the occasion of 79th Independence Day.

At Sankalp 2025, Ola showcased its 4680 Bharat Cell and India's 1st rare-earth-free Ferrite Motor. It also showcased AI-powered intelligence system MoveOS 6 and Gen 4 Platform - lighter, faster, scalable to 2W/3W/4W, drones and humanoids, all imagined and built in India.

"From our own 4680 Bharat Cell, Ferrite Motor, AI-powered MoveOS, Gen 4 platform - everything was imagined, engineered & built in India. This is our vision to secure India's energy sovereignty and make our nation a global leader in the energy and EV ecosystem," Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder and CEO of Ola Electric Mobility, wrote on X.

In yet another futuristic product, Ola Electric has showcased the prototype of the Diamondhead electric motorcycle at its event.

"The Diamondhead is more than engineering, more than innovation. It is a step towards singularity - where man and machine merge, to reach a level neither could achieve alone," Aggarwal wrote on X, without getting into specifics about the product.

He teased that they were targeting the launch of Diamondhead in 2027 at under Rs 5 lakh per unit.

Further, Ola also showcased S1 Pro Sport scooter, which has sports-oriented features such as gas-charged rear suspension and retuned front forks, carbon fibre detailing, and ADAS.

Deliveries of the S1 Pro Sport scooter are to start by January 2026.

On Friday, Ola also announced the integration of 4680 Bharat Cell, India's first indigenously developed Lithium-ion cell, in Roadster X+ and S1 Pro+. Deliveries to begin this Navratri, Bhavish Aggarwal said in the X post.

"Sankalp 2025 - with India Inside! This Sankalp was a showcase of products built with excellence, powered by vertical integration, and driven by technology created in India, ensuring complete supply chain sovereignty. More importantly, this vision reflected our commitment to creating solutions for India and the world, with everything made by Indians," he added in the X post.

India has set targets of 30 per cent electric vehicle penetration by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2070. (ANI)

