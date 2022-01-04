New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI/Oswaal Books): Olympiad Exams are extra exams conducted for the students in addition to their basic academic syllabus. Olympiad exams are conducted every year to bring the best among the students.

Students can compete at the national and international levels with the assistance of the Olympiad exams. These exams are conducted by the SOF which is a non-profit organization.

For the students of classes 1 to 5, the Olympiad Exams 2022 act as a great source to proper them holistically. In addition to that, it even helps the students to get an idea about the competitive exams.

All these exams are conducted in the MCQ format.

Olympiad Exams are conducted at various levels and students need to clear each level to succeed in this exam.

As the students of classes 1 to 5 can sit in various Olympiads so, the students need to go through the practice papers.

For the year 2022, the students of classes 1 to 5 can sit for SOF IMO, SOF NCO, SOF ISSO in January and February.

Below is the updated glimpse regarding the practice papers for these Olympiads.

Practice papers uploaded

Various practice papers are uploaded of every subject for the class 1 to 5 Olympiad exam.

As per the latest reports, the Olympiad exams that have already been done for stage 1, their second level dates will be announced by January 2022.

Practice papers for the students of classes 1 to 5 can be obtained from the official website.

They will help the students prepare in the direction to excel in the exam.

The schedule of the Olympiad exams can be altered if the pandemic condition gets severe in the country.

So, practice papers must be provided to the students so that they can prepare well for the Olympiad exam.

Salient features of practice papers

Practice papers will play a crucial role in practicing the students with the way to attempt the Olympiad Exams 2022.

Students will come to know how to fill the OMR sheets so that they don't face any problems at the time of the Olympiad exam.

The latest practice papers are designed by experts in the field. The practice papers adhere to the latest guidelines and are designed according to the latest exam pattern. If students are really wanting to study with some amazing study material, they can also prepare with Oswaal Olympiad books for class 1 to 5 | Previous Years Solved Papers for 2022 Exams where you will get clarity of concepts and many more like:

* Previous years' Solved Papers 2011 to 2020,

* Assessment through 3 Levels of Questions--Level 1, Level 2 & Achievers

* Amazing Facts, Fun Trivia & 'Did You Know?'

* Concept Review with Examples

* Latest sample papers with complete solutions, etc.

Here is the recommended link for Olympiad books for class 1 to 5 for Olympiad exams 2022

When the students practice through these practice papers then the students will get ample practice about how to complete the exam in time.

In addition to the practice papers, students can even solve the previous year's papers. They will help the students to prepare according to the trend that is being followed in the Olympiad exams.

Final Thoughts

Practice papers for the Olympiad exams for classes 1 to 5 have been uploaded.

These practice papers can be provided to the students to have ample practice as per the latest exam pattern.

Practice papers can be easily downloaded from the official website and provided to the students.

This will make the students future-ready for other competitive exams as well.

For more updates, stay tuned!!

