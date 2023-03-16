Chandigarh [India], March 16 (ANI): Rajeev Dwivedi, Ombudsman, Chandigarh, on Thursday said the Reserve Bank - Integrated Ombudsman Scheme is a single-window facility for the redressal of complaints against entities regulated by RBI.

To increase awareness about the Reserve Bank Integrated Ombudsman Scheme - 2021, a media interaction was organised under the aegis of G20 and on the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day celebrated on March 15.

Also Read | Rishi Sunak Will Give UK MPs a Chance Next Week to Vote on New Post-Brexit Trading … – Latest Tweet by Bloomberg.

Rajeev Dwivedi, Ombudsman, Chandigarh, representatives of PIB Pavitar Singh, Vivek Vaibhav and Vatica Chandra and various media houses participated in the programme, wherein the Ombudsman provided detailed information about the scheme.

Under the scheme, in case of non-redressal of complaints within 30 days or non-satisfactory redressal by RBI regulated banks / non-banking financial companies NBFCs / system participants, the complainants may file their complaints with the Ombudsman. Complaints can be lodged online at cms.rbi.org.in or send by post at the Centralized Receipt and Processing Centre, Reserve Bank of India, Chandigarh, a statement from RBI said on Thursday.

Also Read | ECB raises interest rates by 0.5% as banks stocks wobble.

All complaints relating to deficiencies in financial services of regulated entities, except those mentioned in the exclusion list, are covered under the scheme. Also, customers can track the actual status of their complaints on the Complaint Management System.

Customers of regulated entities should not share confidential information related to their bank accounts, one-time password (OTP), Unified Payments Interface (UPI), ATM PIN, card verification value (CVV), etc. After this, representatives of media houses asked questions related to the scheme, which were answered by the Ombudsman, it added.

The Scheme simplifies the grievance redress process at RBI by enabling the customers of Regulated Entities (REs) like banks, Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), Payment System Participants (PSPs) and Credit Information Companies to register their complaints at one centralised reference point. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)