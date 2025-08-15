PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], August 15: The Bharat Climate Forum (BCF) marks India's 79th Independence Day by revealing its 2025 milestones, which demonstrate that the platform has successfully aligned India's economic ambition with climate leadership. In his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the importance of domestic manufacturing.

"True independence comes when we are self-reliant in critical technologies," he said.

BCF is driving this mission, setting the stage for creating a Viksit Bharat by 2047. A collaboration between Dalberg Advisors and the Council of International Economic Understanding (CIEU), BCF is a response to the pressing need for swift and decisive measures to solve the climate crisis.

Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa, said: "India's aspiration to become a $30 trillion economy and a developed nation by 2047 hinges on our ability to lead in clean technology manufacturing. Unless we decisively strengthen the battery value chain, mineral processing, and advanced manufacturing capabilities, we risk remaining import-dependent and missing the opportunity to lead globally. The Bharat Climate Forum is helping bring these critical issues to the forefront."

A Year of Milestones and Momentum

* After the inaugural event on January 10, 2025 which brought together over 300 leaders, including Shri Piyush Goyal, Shri Ashwani Vaishnaw, and CEOs from India's leading renewable energy and manufacturing companies, BCF launched the Bharat Cleantech Manufacturing Platform (BCMP), which unifies stakeholders across policy, industry, finance and research, driving indigenized manufacturing across six priority sectors: solar, wind, BESS, e-mobility, green hydrogen and bioenergy.

* A huge milestone was achieved when BCF's recommendations were put into action by policymakers: the National Manufacturing Mission (NMM) blueprint by BCF was shared with the Government of India and the recommendations informed the Union Budget 2025 announcements on cleantech manufacturing support. BCF's suggestions on how solar, wind and battery manufacturing can be indigenized are now being used to guide ministry-level discussions on localization targets and supply chain development.

* BCF and CIEU signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the International Solar Alliance aimed at building global leadership in cleantech manufacturing.

* The Cleantech Supply Chain Finance Working Group led by the Finance Industry Development Council was launched after the success of the Credit Summit, a gathering of leading banks, non-banking financial companies and policymakers hosted by BCF in June.

* BCF tied up with the Ministry of Education and the Department of Higher Education to shape a national initiative that equips the top 100 engineering colleges with curricula and training programmes centred on emerging industrial needs in solar, wind, battery and other priority sectors.

* BCF held the Aironomics Summit in May 2025, which dealt with India's air pollution challenge. The event was attended by Smt. Rekha Gupta, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Delhi as well as Delhi Government officials and industry CEOs including Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

"India's economic growth and climate goals can no longer be pursued in isolation. The Bharat Climate Forum is helping to create the bridge between industrial ambition, policy frameworks, and climate resilience," said Jagjeet Sareen, Global Climate Co-Lead at Dalberg and Member Secretary, BCF. "In our first year, we've shown that coordinated action can deliver benefits for the economy, the environment, and communities alike."

