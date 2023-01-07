New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI/QIMN): As the country enters into its 75th year of Independence or the Amrit Kaal, Jagriti Yatra celebrates the spirit of Udyamita (entrepreneurship) and nation-building through its special edition of Jagriti Amrit Kaal Yatra 2022.

The Yatra in its physical format after the COVID-19 pandemic is taking 500 aspiring entrepreneurs on a national exploration of small towns and districts for 15 days from December 24, 2022, to January 8, 2023, on a train journey across the nation to explore, understand and learn from the 'Middle India' - small towns and districts.

Also Read | China’s ‘great Migration’ Kicks-off Under Shadow of COVID – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

At the core of JY 2022 is the belief that entrepreneurial energy in 'Middle India' has to be mobilized for revival and growth. Properly supported, leaders in Middle India can create local enterprises and local employment, building a national movement to help revive the country.

The programme has been running for 14 years. It has created an alumni network of 6,000 young leaders, with 40 per cent women participation and a 28 per cent rate of enterprise creation, catalysing economic momentum in their region.

Also Read | Russia: Brutal Tiger Fight Breaks Out at Kislovodsk State Circus After Two Tigresses Attack Each Other on Stage, Kids and Parents Left Horrified.

For Jagriti Amrit Kaal Yatra, the initiative has received immense support from SIDBI (Small Industries Development Bank of India), as an Ecosystem Partner. SIDBI is the Apex Development Financial Institution in charge of carrying out the triple agenda of MSME promotion, financing, and development. Since its formation in 1990, SIDBI has been impacting the lives of citizens across various strata of society through its integrated, innovative, and inclusive approach. This collaboration with Jagriti Yatra is a symbiotic step to help MSMEs increase the reach and visibility of their products.

During the journey, Yatris have been interacting with role models at key locations where the train stops and has participated in business plan competitions. The Yatra has had speakers like Ravindra Sannareddy, Managing Director of Sri City, Sridhar Vembu, Co-founder and CEO of Zoho Corp., and Nithin Kamath, founder and CEO of Zerodha, Nivedita Bhide, All India Vice President of the Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari. There will be engaging peer-to-peer interactions too, which form the core of the learning process.

The Amrit Kaal edition of Yatra also marks the inception of the Banyan revolution, which will be a nationwide movement of Udyamita based on the experience and processes formed in the Jagriti Enterprise Center - Purvanchal (JECP) which is to be launched on 29th March 2023.

On its 12th day, the train reached Delhi, after a successful Business Gyan Tree in Gorakhpur (Deoria). The Yatris were given a taste of the words of Anshu Gupta, one of the most known social entrepreneurs and activists in India, who founded Goonj in 1999, Goonj focuses on clothing as a basic but unaddressed need. His words found an encore from the Yatris, not only because of his force of speech but also inspired them to immediate action. He argued action in favour of theory and explained various innovative mechanisms by which Goonj has addressed the basic communitarian challenges of the underprivileged. After his talk, the Yatris went to Kamani auditorium for a panel discussion on Enterprising Women of India and the announcement of Business Gyan Tree winners. There was also an interesting session by Zoho on the digital challenges of MSMEs. The day ended with moments of exhilaration as the train moved to its pen-ultimate destination- Barefoot College, Tilonia

For any queries please reach out to

Arvind: arvind@jagritiyatra.com, 8285384671

Vani : vani@jagritiyatra.com, 7400458358

This story has been provided by QI Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/QIMN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)