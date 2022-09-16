Mumbai (Maharashtra)/Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): Chennai based E-Commerce portal https://www.avishya.com/ is one of India's exclusive online portals for Handloom Sarees, Salwar Suits, Kurtas, Jewellery and Ethnic wear. Their mission is enabling Indian weavers and artisans who produce genuine Handcrafted ethnic apparel, to reach millions of customers across India and worldwide.

Avishya began its journey in the year 2016 with the vision to build an online platform that would bring together and showcase stunning handcrafted products made by the finest artisans, brands & designers across India. Their offering is an exclusive ecommerce portal offers a pleasurable browsing and digital shopping experience to folks who are looking to buy top quality handmade products inspired by the rich and eclectic cultural ethos of India.

Since their core proposition is eCommerce and digital, Avishya aimed to create a faster and enhanced experience for its online visitors. As a part of this engagement, they plugged N7 - The Nitrogen platform's CDN and recorded 10X speed on their ecommerce portal. Leveraging N7's AI driven Image Optimization (AIO), their online product images are now loading much faster even in remote areas, making the overall browsing experience extremely pleasant for its customers.

Due to the eCommerce and Start-ups boom in India, N7 - The Nitrogen Platform's CDN, AIO, Java Script Accelerator (JSA) are fast becoming one of the most popular destinations for seamless, smooth digital browsing experience for the online customers owing to its hassle-free installation and zero coding requirement, and subsequently, this is resulting into increased conversions.

It is important to note that Avishya is now among the latest addition to the list of eCommerce retailers increasingly preferring easy-to-use N7 - The Nitrogen Platform over the high end CDN tools in the market due to its agility, flexibility, and ground-breaking instant results. Some of the renowned names among their clientele include Kalyan Jewellers, Shoppers Stop, Aza Fashion, Candere, Hopscotch, Bajaj Allianz, Tata Capital, and Isha Foundation.

Avishya's Co-founders Jawahar Singh and Kalaivani Sadagopan say, "We evaluated quite a few CDN, JSA and AIO products, but N7 - The Nitrogen Platform has it all included in one. Our online platform has been garnering huge site visits and we want to deliver an exceptional and seamless browsing and shopping experience for our customers as we know this will help us get more customers."

For starters, N7 - The Nitrogen Platform is an omni-channel performance optimizer developed exclusively for digital retailers to improve customer experience by enhancing speed, scale and security for web and mobile applications while saving on infrastructure costs. It seamlessly works with all commerce platforms making its clients' storefront available in peak traffic for any location, device, and platform at Zero Installation, Zero Code Change and Zero hardware to buy.

On this occasion, CEO Manoj Bubna of N7 - The Nitrogen Platform elucidates, "Besides focusing on technical parameters to help in SEO, we helped Avishya to provide visually better user experience by painting the page quicker and in a consistent manner and give the ability to its customers to interact with the site earlier. Our Ecommerce vertical package gives significant performance boost because of products like Predictive Caching, Instant Product Catalog Filter & search, etc."

Avishya is India's No.1 portal for Handloom Sarees, Salwar Suits, Kurtas, Unstitched Fabrics, Fitted Garments and Handcrafted Jewellery. With a vision to connect highly skilled Indian weavers, wholesalers and designer brands to consumers and markets around the world, the founders realized that there were very few avenues for them to showcase and market their products and thus the Avishya concept was born. Please explore more details at: https://www.avishya.com/

N7 - Nitrogen Platform is a new age Digital experience and Streaming platform that delivers better digital experiences, drives conversions and increases engagement. It accelerates performance by using predictive caching, 3rd party Java Script Manager and instantaneous rendering of catalog & product pages. With its ultra-fast network and edge computing, the Nitrogen platform is used by its globally located customers to provide accelerated content delivery, supreme quality video, advanced security & hyper-personalized experiences. It also includes a real digital experience monitor that provides an unprecedented level of insight into user interactions and server-side application transactions. For enquiries, visit - https://www.n7.io/

