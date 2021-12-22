Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 22 (ANI/SRV): While SIBM Bengaluru never stopped its quest for knowledge and learning even amid the pandemic, the institution did have to vacate the premises of its sprawling campus in Electronic City, Bengaluru.

As the whole country experienced the onset of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic and galloped towards a total shutdown, SIBM Bengaluru was no different. In March 2020, all physical teaching and other activities on the campus were restrained, and the entire premises was vacated.

In the subsequent months, as the world distanced itself, working remotely became the new normal. Offices, educational institutes, and all other institutions had to adapt to this new method of work, and SIBM Bengaluru was an early entrant in the bandwagon.

Classes were conducted in an online mode, with students and teachers safely homebound. Assignments and evaluations shifted from paper to the computer screen. The diligence and dedication of its faculty, combined with the promptness of the students made this transition a smooth one.

During this phase, the college successfully organized its admission process and onboarded two consecutive batches, completely in an online mode. Moreover, despite the effects of the pandemic on the economy, SIBM Bengaluru had a fruitful placement season, for both Final as well as Summer Placements.

By the month of August 2021, the effects of the deadly second wave of the pandemic waned, and people could see the light at the end of the tunnel. The world started to slowly but steadily open up, and people could be seen back in shopping malls, theatres, and eateries.

Even then, opening up a residential campus was tricky, and huge steps needed to be taken to ensure the safety of students. Along with providing ample residential space, there were the risks of contamination through food and the lack of social distancing among students. It required a strong and aware management, as well as discipline amongst students.

In the first half of September, SIBM Bengaluru opened up its gates for students.

Students were welcomed, but only in phases, in limited numbers. The ones who were willing to join entered, and all necessary safety precautions were strictly followed. No student was allowed to enter the gates without a negative RT-PCR report.

Every student on campus was mandated to go through a quarantine period of 14 days, during which they practiced strict isolation, and their movement was restricted. SIBM-B's on-campus health facilities would promptly check on the quarantined students every day, and made sure that their well-being was not compromised in any way.

At the end of their quarantine period, all the students went through another mandatory RT-PCR test. Upon getting a negative result, they were declared officially out of quarantine, and could access the various resources on campus. However, all the students were expected to follow basic safety protocols, like wearing a mask and sanitizing frequently. Classes continued in an online mode, to ensure utmost safety of students, faculty and staff on campus.

Through the months of September and October, SIBM Bengaluru welcomed four phases of students to campus. Every phase went through the same rigour as mentioned above, in a bid to safeguard their health.

Students were themselves fairly eager to get to the campus and experience the various facets of life at SIBM-B. The campus boasts of amenities such as a world-class library, smart classrooms, Bloomberg terminals, a world-class gym, badminton courts, an amphitheater, and so on. All of these facilities were available to students once they were out of quarantine. With the students back, the institute also saw many events conducted on campus.

Some of these were Utthaan, Navratri, Exceleration and most recently, Diwali. All of these events were conducted following all safety protocols, and with appropriate social distancing being practiced at all times. Some classes were even conducted in hybrid mode, combining offline as well as online students.

SIBM Bengaluru has successfully started this transition back to offline teaching, ensuring a safe and healthy learning environment on its campus. In the coming months, the institute hopes to have more of its students join in, and experience the joy and excitement of #LifeAtSIBMB.

