Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 14: OpenSourceDB, an ISO 27001:2013 company and focussed market partner for Enterprise Postgres from CYBERTEC, pgEgde, and Aiven for Postgres in India, and Ahana, an ISO 27001:2022 and specialist in technology modernization for financial institutions, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at helping banks nationwide leverage the power and security of PostgreSQL for their mission-critical systems.

The collaboration is designed to meet the growing demand from financial services institutions for open, flexible, and cost-effective database alternatives to legacy systems, as well as reduced dependency on proprietary software. By combining OpenSourceDB's Postgres expertise and strong solutioning capabilities in Postgres with Ahana's deep knowledge of regulatory compliance and banking technology implementation, the partnership offers a comprehensive solution for banks seeking to drive digital transformation with Open-Source technologies.

The joint initiative will focus on providing technology heads with end-to-end services, including adopting Open Source Postgres, migration strategy, data security audits, and continuous performance management for PostgreSQL environments. This enables CIOs, CTOs to confidently shift their core systems to non-proprietary Postgres that offers enhanced flexibility, sovereignty, scalability, reduced total cost of ownership, and is supported by world-class enterprise support from CYBERTEC, pgEgde, and Aiven for Postgres.

Executive Thoughts on the Opportunity

HariKiran, CEO of OpenSourceDB, highlighted the strategic value of the collaboration: "The future of open source lies in convergence, where AI, Automation, and Open Source Innovation meet," Hari Kiran added. "OpenSource DB is committed to being the bridge between enterprises and that future. The banking sector is at a pivotal moment, requiring secure, scalable, and economical data platforms to support rapid innovation."

Partnering with Ahana is a natural fit. Their proven track record in financial services, combined with our PostgreSQL expertise, means we can deliver trusted, open-source database solutions that not only meet stringent regulatory demands but also provide a decisive competitive edge. This is about giving technology leaders a sustainable path to modernisation."

Vivek Hegde, CEO, Ahana Systems and Solutions, discussed how the partnership progresses Ahana's initiatives:

"Our commitment to clients has always been about facilitating smooth, successful transitions to a modern technology stack. This strategic partnership with OpenSourceDB significantly progresses our initiatives on PostgreSQL by deepening our service offering. We can now provide our clients with a more integrated, robust, and expertly supported PostgreSQL ecosystem, ensuring they gain maximum performance and reliability as they move away from proprietary database licenses. This collaboration simplifies the journey to next-generation data infrastructure for our customers."

