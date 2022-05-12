New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Expanding its advanced yet affordable projector range, Optoma world's No.1 DLP projector brand and a leading designer of projection products unveiled the long lasting 4K UHD ultra short throw laser home projector D2 series in the India market.

The newly launched D2 range is equipped with wide angle lens which provide clear and bright image to enhance visual experience. D2, an affordable 4K Laser TV comes with an ultra-shot throw feature to create 85 inch to 120-inch screen size from a distance of few inches. It offers easy set-up, high brightness, enhanced gaming, and fine home cinema experience. Its bright 3000lm and stable brightness output, 1,800,000:1 frame by frame dynamic contrast, HDR 10/HLG compatibility provide unmatchable viewing experience. D2 series come in White and Black colour form factor.

Also Read | True Wireless Earbuds Manufacturing in India Reaches 14% in 1 Year: Report.

Putting more light on D2 series, Vijay Sharma, Country Head, Optoma India said, "We are committed to India market and therefore we came up with advanced tech based D2 series which will enhance the home cinema experience to the next level. Our new series with 4K UHD ultra-short throw is embedded with smart features like easy set-up, high brightness and stable brightness output at affordable cost to target the mid-level customers in the metros and tier 2 cities as well."

The Laser Technology helps in Increased efficiency to maintain consistent brightness, superior color performance, Instant on/off and an extraordinary life span of up to 30,000 hours (Eco mode). As a part of home entertainment range these projectors sync with 3D display in all forms. Also, the new projectors come with enhanced audio return channel to provide in depth audio details which enhances the home cinema experience.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Polls on 57 Seats Across 11 States on June 10, Says Election Commission.

Gordan Wu, APAC Head, Optoma Corporation said, "This 4K UHD long lasting ultra-shot throw home projector is apt for home cinema. With its smart feature it also provides ultimate gaming experience too. With its advanced tech based features this projector series is also easy to install with quality image."

Additional specifications across all three projectors include

-Resolution: 4K UHD (3,840 * 2,160)-Brightness: 3000 Lumens -Image size (inch): 2.16m ~ 3.05m (85" ~ 120") diagonal-Display Colors: 1.07 billion-Speaker: 2* 10W -Throw ratio: 0.25:1-Zoom type: Fixed-Light Source Life: 30,000 (Eco mode)

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)