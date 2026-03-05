VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 5: Customers Can Now Sell Back Up to 25% of Purchased Foreign Currency at the Same Buying Rate Within 30 Days. Orient Exchange has announced the expansion of its popular Buy Back Scheme, extending the benefit to a total of 16 destination currencies. The expanded scheme now includes additional currencies such as Thai Baht (THB), Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR), and Mauritian Rupee (MUR), along with previously covered currencies including AZN, CNY, EGP, GEL, HKD, IDR, KRW, MYR, PHP, RUB, TRY, VND, and ZAR.

Addressing a Key Travel Concern

One of the major reasons travelers hesitate to purchase destination currency is the fear of losing money during reconversion. Many travel agents and influencers often suggest that reconversion costs can go up to 20%, discouraging customers from carrying local currency.

Orient Exchange's Buy Back Scheme directly addresses this concern. Under the scheme, customers can sell back up to 25% of the currency purchased at the same buying rate, provided the encashment is done within 30 days from the date of purchase and subject to applicable terms and conditions.

This initiative ensures that customers can carry a reasonable amount of local currency without worrying about leftover funds or reconversion losses.

Encouraging Responsible Travel Spending

Carrying destination currency enhances convenience during travel -- whether for transportation, tips, local markets, or emergency expenses. With the Buy Back Scheme in place, customers can confidently purchase foreign currency, knowing that a portion of unused funds can be converted back without rate loss.

Key Highlights of the Buy Back Scheme

- Applicable to 16 destination currencies

- Customers can sell back up to 25% of purchased currency

- Buy back at the same buying rate

- Valid for 30 days from date of sale

- Strengthening Customer Trust

With this expanded Buy Back Scheme, Orient Exchange reinforces its commitment to transparency, value, and customer convenience in foreign exchange services. By reducing reconversion worries and ensuring rate protection, the company aims to promote smarter and more confident travel forex decisions.

The company believes this initiative will further boost destination currency sales while strengthening long-term customer relationships.

For more details, customers can visit their nearest branch or reach out through official website.

